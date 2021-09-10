The city of Paducah, in partnership with Kentucky League of Cities, is celebrating September as City Government Month in Kentucky.
It recognizes the important role cities play in building the state’s economy and improving the quality of life for residents.
According to the city, elementary schools are encouraged to participate by teaching civics and local government. Mayor George Bray also invites students who attend a school in Paducah or McCracken County to draw pictures or write letters. The student’s name, school, and grade need to be included on each drawing and letter.
Students, who are in kindergarten through second grade, are asked to draw a picture of their favorite thing about Paducah.
Students in third grade through fifth grade are asked to write a letter to the mayor. The letter should begin with the following phrase: “I will make a difference in my community by.”
“Each of us should strive to be a citizen who is actively involved in their community,” Bray said, in a news release.
“Learning about civics is not limited to politics and government structure, it also encompasses participation in neighborhoods, groups and organizations. Voting, jury duty, volunteering and joining with others to improve our neighborhoods are ways to get involved. Encouraging good citizenship at a young age is critical in building those life-long practices that can make a difference.”
The deadline to submit a picture or letter is Sept. 30. In October, Bray will share several letters and pictures on an episode of “Your City at Work.” They can be emailed to citygov month@paducahky.gov or mailed to: Paducah City Hall 300 S. 5th St. P.O. Box 2267 Paducah, KY 42002.
The city will also issue a proclamation for City Government Month at the city commission meeting scheduled for Sept. 14.
