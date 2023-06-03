The U.S. Postal Service has announced that beginning Monday, June 5, all postal operations at the Carrier Annex, 3550 Park Plaza Rd., will move to the Paducah Main Post Office, 300 S 4th St. All customer transactions, including mail and package pickup, will be available at the Main Post Office location.

As the Postal Service enters the 3rd year of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, it is “focused on continuing the successful efforts we have achieved over the past two years,” according to a USPS news release.

