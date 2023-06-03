The U.S. Postal Service has announced that beginning Monday, June 5, all postal operations at the Carrier Annex, 3550 Park Plaza Rd., will move to the Paducah Main Post Office, 300 S 4th St. All customer transactions, including mail and package pickup, will be available at the Main Post Office location.
As the Postal Service enters the 3rd year of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, it is “focused on continuing the successful efforts we have achieved over the past two years,” according to a USPS news release.
“Consolidating operations at the Paducah Main Post Office is part of our plan to ensure operational excellence and improve service reliability for the American public and business customers for years to come.”
A Small Delivery Unit Sorter is in place at the Paducah Main Post Office. The SDUS sorts packages to the carrier route for delivery and is 12 times faster than manual sorting, according to the news release.
With the carriers now located in the same building, USPS has eliminated the need to transport these packages to a different location for delivery. Deployment of new package sorter machines are part of the 10-year plan that includes a $40 billion investment in people, equipment and technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.