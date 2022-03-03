On the day before the new salary rates went into effect for bus drivers in the McCracken County School District, bus drivers in the Paducah Independent School District set up a meeting with Superintendent Donald Shively to discuss raises in pay.
The MCSD Board approved raises for its bus drivers at its Feb. 9 special meeting, and they went into effect on Tuesday.
Paducah bus drivers and Shively met Wednesday at the bus garage on Gould Street. The meeting was closed to the public and media.
Prior to the meeting, Eleanor Boschert, who has been driving buses for more than 30 years — the last six for Paducah schools — talked about her concerns with her current salary.
“We’re guaranteed 20 hours a week — which I think is absurd,” she said. “Four hours a day? I tried to get a job in between my runs. Nobody will hire me from 10 to 1. There’s just no possible way of doing that. People want you for at least an eight-hour shift, and I understand that.
“I’m at the point where I’m not making enough to make a living. I would not be able to survive if I was by myself on the income that I get here.”
Boschert said her typical monthly salary after taxes is about $920.
“I can’t live off of that a month,” she said. “You figure your rent’s — what? — $500, $600? What do you do for food? What do you do for electric, water? I mean, these are essentials that we have to provide for ourselves. At least, let us make a living out of that. Let us be able to keep our heads a little bit above water — because right now, I’m below water.”
Going into the meeting, Shively handed The Sun a chart comparing bus drivers’ salaries when he started at his current position in the 2014-15 school year and the current salaries for the 2021-22 school year, which he shared with the bus drivers in the meeting.
He spoke with The Sun after the meeting.
“It wasn’t a negotiation; it was an opportunity to share and listen relative to concerns our bus drivers have,” he said. “It was an opportunity for me to listen and an opportunity for me to share things that we’re thinking relative to how to make this a great place to work.
“It was an opportunity to say, ‘We’ve tried to improve pay in my 10 years as superintendent’ — not saying that’s enough — and that (school bus drivers) start the day with almost every kid and you bookend our days and you’re important.
“That’s a valuable resource, but at the same time, as we try to look at how be competitive, I don’t have that equation completely at the moment figured out relative to how we get to that number,” he said.
Shively said he wanted the community to know that he did not want to take resources and opportunities away from children — and that he knows that is not what the bus drivers are asking for — but there are several factors to be considered.
“There is a lot that has happened in our economy,” he said. “There’s a lot of price hikes that we’re seeing. How that’s making an impact on them individually and collectively was valuable to hear.
“We will take that into account and see what our next steps are relative to how we can help improve their pay and their work environment. We want them to feel valued as employees of Paducah schools.”
Bus drivers were optimistic about moving forward from the meeting. Cornell “Shack” Shackelford, who has driven a school bus for Paducah for 13 years, said he thought the meeting went as well as it could.
“(Shively) pretty much started out letting us know the increase in pay that we’ve had since he’s been superintendent and showing us that we’re not thinking about (COVID-19) has changed a lot of things,” Shackelford said. “He said he’s trying to do the best he can in the time he has.
“We don’t want to lose all our drivers — especially our best drivers — to somebody for a larger pay. We also don’t want to be digging at the bottom of the barrel, getting anybody coming off the street, just trying to fill the gap.”
Shackelford said he is a father and wouldn’t want his daughter riding a bus driven by somebody fresh off the street.
“(Shively) is a father, too, so by the same token, he wouldn’t want his child on the bus with a secondhand driver, either,” he said. “If we can get the best, we’ve got to be able to compete. If the numbers aren’t there, the best will always run to where the money is. That’s just the bottom line.”
Bus drivers just starting out in 2014 earned $11.95 an hour, but are making $14.97 an hour now. Those with 25 or more years of experience earned $13.48 an hour in 2014 and are making $17.54 an hour now.
By contrast, McCracken County drivers just starting out are earning $15.39 an hour as of Tuesday, while those with 20 or more years of experience are earning $20 an hour.
Shively said he would bring the concerns to the school board and discuss ways to help resolve bus drivers’ concerns. The next board meeting is March 21.
