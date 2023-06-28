PADNWS-06-28-23 DOE - PHOTO 1

Paducah Site deactivation crews use negative air machines to open sodium fluoride traps. The team removed the trap’s head, which had to be replaced with a fitting for the safe shipment of the equipment.

 Contributed photo

Workers in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management EM continue to reduce chemical hazards at the Paducah Site with the recent shipment of 14 sodium fluoride traps, or exchange vessels, for off-site disposal and the elimination of the site’s entire chlorine gas cylinder inventory.

Removing these hazards reduces their environmental impact and risks to workers and the community. Hazard reduction is one of EM’s key objectives to achieve over the next decade for Paducah, according to the DOE.

