Paducah board OKs up to three buses on loan to Mayfield schools

The Paducah school board approved loaning up to three buses to the Mayfield school district after its bus garage and contents were destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado.
The item was one of 17 on the consent agenda of the board’s Monday meeting. A consent agenda contains several low-key items that can be approved with one vote.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said the Mayfield district lost 17 buses to the storm, and other school districts within the 27-member West Kentucky Educational Cooperative would help with transportation as well.
“Each member of the cooperative — we’re working that out,” he told The Sun on Tuesday. “We’ve been working that out between superintendents and asking boards to approve buses. You always have buses as a school district in case one breaks down — you always have to have some spare buses. (Up to three) is what we can spare, from our standpoint.
“We’ll see, once we get all that information, how many (buses) it will actually be, because other districts are kicking in. If 17 districts can kick one in, then we’re good.”
Districts that are members of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative include McCracken County, Paducah Independent, St. Mary, Ballard County, Caldwell County, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs Independent, Fulton County, Fulton Independent, Graves County, Henderson County, Hickman County, Hopkins County, Livingston County, Lyon County, Marshall County, Mayfield Independent, McLean County, Muhlenberg County, Murray Independent, Owensboro Independent, Trigg County, Union County and Webster County.
Also included in the consent agenda was board approval of the donation of any funds raised by schools to be provided to tornado relief. That includes funds raised by clubs, organizations and extracurricular gate receipts.
“That allows us activity funds, donations taken up by the Beta Club and National Honor Society, proceeds from gates of extracurricular activities — all those become district activity funds, which can only be spent on students,” Shively said.
“This (action) allows us to donate that money and make sure our auditors say, ‘Yes, you did that the right way.’ ”
The board approved the draft of the 2021-22 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan as presented by Assistant Superintendent Will Black.
“The district improvement plan is a yearly document that we really revise, usually, in most years,” Black told the board Monday. “Usually, we’re just adding a few strategies or figuring out if we have a new initiative in one or two areas and trying to change it in that way.
“This year is a little different year because of the pandemic and, also, because the equity audit just came out. So, I felt like I needed to share the general process and how we made some bigger changes than usual in the plan because of those factors.”
Black said that information from the 2021 K-PREP assessment test because it showed the learning loss through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not every kid was tested, but a larger percentage that we expected was tested,” he said. “It’s not perfect data, but it is a starting point.
“We also combined that with local benchmark data, the district equity audit, diagnostic observations of core classes — and that was led by our new learning acceleration consultant called TNTP (The New Teaching Project) which is a consultant group that has really helped us analyze effective practices in the classroom and how we are responding to the pandemic.”
The board approved $4,500 plus actual expenses to pay for a staff survey to be performed by Kerri Schelling, the executive director of the Kentucky School Boards Association.
The survey will gather information about leadership and communication.
“That is something that the Kentucky School Boards Association is going lead for us,” Shively said. “They’re going to work with a board member, a principal and a certified and classified employee to generate a survey to give to faculty and staff with the goal of having that survey out by the middle of February.”
Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn said the survey will provide valuable and informative input for the board.
“Getting the information from the equity audit (presented to the board last month) was very helpful,” he told The Sun on Tuesday. “We’re looking for ways to gather more information from different sources in the district. We really are interested in input from the faculty, staff and other employees on different issues.
“District leadership is one of those, and one of the points emphasized in the equity audit was looking at communications and different ways to communicate.”
During the public comments portion of the board meeting, NAACP Paducah Chapter President J.W. Cleary read a letter to the board reiterating its stance against having Shively as a superintendent, based on a 2002 photo of him in blackface and wearing a gold chain and a do-rag that was made public in October 2020.
The board determined in December 2020 that Shively should undergo diversity training at his expense.
“We believe that Dr. Shively no longer has the trust and respect of the community or student body,” Cleary read. “Effective leadership requires trust. We do not believe going forward that he is the right person to lead Paducah public schools, regardless of perceived past accomplishments.
“Regarding Dr. Shively’s equity training, the public knows very little of the effectiveness of this training. Aside from what Dr. Shivley presents to the board, what metrics or tools demonstrate progress and transformation? What action items have been presented that provide proof of substantial improvement? The public has yet to be made aware of any rubric or tangible measurement for success. There appears to be no standard of measurement other than personal commentary.”
