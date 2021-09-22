Paducah board approves use of virtual instruction through SB1

The Paducah school board voted Monday to take advantage of the recently passed Kentucky Senate Bill 1 that provides for temporary remote instruction for its student.
The bill was passed in the Kentucky legislature on Sept. 9 during a special session. The bill was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear but overridden 21-6 in the state House of Representatives and 69-24 by the state Senate.
The board approved following Section 5 of the bill, which allows a school district to temporarily assign students to remote instruction “due to significant absences of students or staff related to the COVID-19 pandemic until Dec. 31.”
Remote instruction may be provided to a particular school, grade, classroom or group of students for up to 20 days, but may not temporarily assign every student in the district unless they are all in a single school facility.
“Where I see (the district using) that is a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in a class or grade level — maybe, potentially, the school — where just in-person instruction is not possible, based on the high number of cases,” said Superintendent Donald Shively. “It would give us an opportunity to use up to 20 of those days to alleviate that, where the rest of the school district would continue to go in-person, but that would be very specific to that classroom or that grade level at that school.”
In the meeting, Paducah Innovation Hub Principal Steve Ybarzabal presented a schedule of educational travel experiences for this school year called “Makerspace on the Road.”
It lists seven travel opportunities throughout the school year to different sites of interest, starting with “Night at the Aquarium” for fourth- and fifth-graders to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri, and the Titanic Museum and Fritz’s Adventure Park in Branson, Missouri.
Other travel sites listed include middle school trips to the Pathfinder Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, in December and the National Corvette Museum and Mammoth Cave in April; fourth- and fifth-grade trips to Mammoth Cave in April and the St. Louis Zoo in June; a seventh- and eighth-grade trip to Memphis in May and a high school trip to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab in Alabama in February.
The program is made possible through partnerships with the district’s Family Youth Resource Centers and the Paducah Public Schools Foundation.
The board also heard from its student representatives, juniors Dasia Garland and Synia Shawlaster, who reported on their meetings with students at each level of school in the Student Advisory Council.
“A lot of high school students talked to us about having virtual (instruction) as an option,” Garland said. “Not everybody is comfortable being at school with COVID.
“A lot of students talked about the dress code — mostly females. One of their concerns was how females would get dress-coded for the shorts or a certain shirt that a guy could wear, and (males) would not have anything said to them.”
Garland said another topic of discussion was making dual-credit courses available to juniors, rather than to just seniors.
Both students were impressed with how the younger students addressed their school issues.
“I really did like the open discussions and the opportunity for them to be able to say things, even what they liked about the schools,” Shawlaster said. “We really enjoyed it.”
