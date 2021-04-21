The Paducah Independent School District Board on Monday approved four new positions within the district as well as taking on a pilot program to help recruit district employees to maintain equity in its hiring.
The positions have a variety of purposes within the district. Those positions are:
• Chief equity officer: oversees the development, implementation and evaluation of the district’s equity team and the staff diversity team; it also will support and monitor the fair application of district policies and help the district in resolving educational and diversity issues affecting educators, students, parents and the community.
“We want that person to help us be able to walk through classrooms with an equity lens,” Assistant Superintendent Will Black said. “As they’re watching, they’re thinking about: ‘Is this instruction equitable? Are we teaching at grade-level-appropriate assignments? Are we bridging the gap to the prerequisites appropriately?’ ”
• District instructional specialist: helps to support principals and assistant principals in terms of monitoring equity.
• District instructional coach: will help troubleshoot equity practices in the classroom.
• CWTP employment specialist: The Community Work Transition Program specialist would work with the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute and other entities to help provide job development and job coaching for students, especially at the high school level.
“All of this is an effort to address the needs of teachers who are trying to address the needs of students,” Black told the board. “If we are going to be successful and get the bang for our buck, there really is no shortcut around time and having the right supports in place.”
The board also approved taking on a pilot program through Public Consulting Group and University Instructors to provide sourcing and recruitment in seeking instructors.
“Dr. Tucker Woods, who is the chief equity officer of the Kentucky Department of Education, is the one who suggested that we start conversations with this group,” Superintendent Donald Shively told the board. “It is a profile of potential teachers that we will need districtwide that will help us recruit a larger area than we are able to hit with our efforts.”
Shively said that these positions and the pilot program are intended to be permanent, with funding coming from the district’s general fund.
“We’re very confident financially to be able to have that going forward,” he said. “One of the major things we’ve had to do over the past few years is facility upgrades — specifically and directly at the School Safety and Resiliency Act. As that project is finishing up, we should have a BG-5, which is the last piece of that next month.
“Also, our local assessment went up this past year. I think you need to recognize that the (property valuation administrator) did a great job with that and making some adjustments. We anticipate that our local assessment will continue to grow.”
The board also approved as part of its consent agenda the purchase of two buses totaling $239,394. That includes one 72-passenger bus for $106,626 and an 84-passenger bus for $132,766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.