Paducah board approves COVID test service for quarantined students

In a move to help keep its students stay in school longer, the Paducah Independent School District Board voted Thursday to a Test to Stay service provided through Wild Health.
The Test to Stay service would provide a COVID-19 test to students who have been quarantined while they are in their car at the school at the start of the day.
“As a clinician, I’ve made this point at other board meetings that most of the patients we’re seeing, relatively speaking, were younger than they were with the first wave that we experienced last year,” said board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn, who is an infectious disease clinician. “Last year, when people were in their 60s, 70s or 80s, a lot of our patients (now) are in their 30s, 40s or 50s.
“... I see this as a useful tool to keep kids in school. I see it as a very useful tool to help faculty stay in school who have been quarantined, but I don’t think we need to lose sight of the other strategies that have to help mitigate the problem, like vaccination, social distancing and masking of our students.”
LeBuhn added that “None of these things are perfect, but each one of them added together, I think, maximizes protection.”
PISD Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock said the tests would serve as another tool for the school district in its prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
“It is another strategy that we can employ during this timeframe to try and keep more students in school as much as possible,” he said. “It allows for students who may have been exposed to a (COVID-)positive student while at school to be able to get tested each day for seven days.
“We haven’t worked out the logistics part of that yet, but a student would certainly be able to come to the school before school starts and get their rapid test done. Once the results come back, if it’s negative, then the student can go ahead and continue to school that day. Then, when they go home in the evening, they would still have to quarantine like they had to previously.”
Brock said the student would still have to wear a mask while at school and practice social distancing.
Quarantined students are not allowed to ride a school bus, so they would have to provide for a ride to school for the testing.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, a quarantine can end after the seventh day if the quarantined student or staff member tests negative and no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. A testing sample may be collected and tested within 48 hours before the end of the scheduled quarantine period.
“We’ve been coordinating with Wild Health now for several days, starting about a week ago,” Brock said. “That process has led us to be able to provide testing at all of our schools daily.
“What (Wild Health) will be able to do is bring their staff onto the school site or just outside — however the logistics work out for that — and also to provide training to some of our staff in the schools so that if we do need to do testing outside of the window when we normally do during the day, then we can also provide that testing.”
The testing is not required, but would enable students to be in school longer. To take part in the service, parents would have to fill out a consent form to be available on the school district website.
Brock said the testing would begin as soon as possible. Wild Health staff will be in Paducah Monday or Tuesday to meet with Paducah school staff and provide training. He added that he hoped the program would be fully in place by Sept. 17.
• At another special meeting called by the board on Tuesday, the board approved keeping its tax rate at 86.4 cents per $100 of value for real property and personal property.
Last year, that rate produced nearly $9 million in revenue for the district. This year, it is projected to bring in $9.78 million.
To figure the amount of tax on a home or other property item, multiply the tax rate in dollars (in this case, $0.864) by the value of the property and divide by 100.
For example, for a house valued at $200,000, multiply that value by 0.864 and divide by 100. The tax amount for that house would be $1,728.
The board also approved on Tuesday a remote learning option for Paducah Head Start, with a review of needs to be made in December.
The board also accepted the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Grant. The grant is a cooperative venture between the Paducah and McCracken County school districts.
The board also approved 10 paid COVID-19 emergency days for isolations and quarantines for the 2021-22 school year for staff. The emergency days can be used for family illnesses due to COVID-19 isolations or quarantines.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
