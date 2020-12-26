Paducah Bank has donated $2,500 to the McCracken County Community Career Endowment in memory of former city commissioner Robert Coleman and his activist wife, Constance.
According to Don Mitchell, MCCCE executive director, the donation will be used to continue the endowment’s African American Teacher Recruitment program.
“This program provides a $1,000 bonus to newly-hired, certified African American teachers/administrators/counselors in the Paducah Independent and McCracken County school districts,” he said.
“We have provided funds to 13 teachers to date as we work to help both districts employ more African Americans to teach and serve as role models for our students.”
The MCCCE was created in 2006 by the late Fred Paxton, who died just months after it was established, to support career development for minorities and under-served individuals.
The bank board of directors selects an organization each year at its December meeting.
“I am delighted that our board of directors chose the McCracken County Community Career Endowment for its annual charitable gift,” said Joe Framptom, Paducah Bank chairman and CEO. “I know that Robert and Constance would be very pleased.”
Carol Young is an MCCCE board member and longtime friend of the the couple.
“Recently, our city lost two amazing citizens who shared their time and talents with others,” Young said.
“Mrs. Coleman had a love and passion for young people. She formed The Girls of Paducah 4-H Club to enable the girls to learn things not learned in school or even at home sometimes. She taught them to set a table, cook and serve a meal, to sew, to crochet and much more.
“She introduced them to golf, tennis, swimming and even public speaking,” Young continued. “Her 4-H members were regular winners in competitions they entered. They were a team, and our city was blessed to have two caring and loving citizens touch so many lives. They left Paducah better because of their dedication to helping others. We are very grateful for this contribution from Paducah Bank to further the work of the Colemans.”
Robert Coleman was Paducah’s longest-serving elected city official. He was the city’s second African American city commissioner and served on the council for 31 years. Coleman was also a veteran trade unionist and a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Coleman joined the USPS in 1961 and retied in 1998.
Robert Coleman chaired the NALC’s national scholarship program, as well as the state affiliate’s executive board among many, many other community and civic endeavors.
“Robert Coleman was one of our community’s largest champions,” said Glenn Denton, a Paducah Bank board director.
“His life and service made Paducah, McCracken County and the commonwealth of Kentucky a better place. Perhaps this donation to the endowment will help assist another champion to take up his good work. We can certainly hope so.”
