Kentucky State Police charged a Paducah attorney with neglect of a disabled person Wednesday, according to a Saturday release.
Kenneth V. Anderson, 66, is charged with knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, a class C felony.
This charge follows an investigation by KSP detectives into a complaint from the Kentucky Department For Community Based Services (DCBS) alleging that Anderson was granted guardianship of a 23-year-old male with severe disabilities in March of 2019.
DCBS investigators made contact with the male and “it was apparent he was not being cared for,” the release stated. He was “emaciated and extremely malnourished.”
The individual was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment before being transported to a care facility in Louisville, where he has made a full recovery.
The case was presented to a Ballard County Grand Jury and an indictment for Anderson was returned.
This investigation remains ongoing by KSP detectives.
