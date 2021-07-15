Paducah artist hopes to highlight women's accomplishments through portrait series

Local artist Stefanie Graves is embarking on a years-long artistic journey with her newest project “You’re So Pretty” — an exhibit of 50 watercolor portraits of women at work or doing things they excel in.
Funded for the first year by a $1,500 Artist Enrichment Grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women, Graves’ project was inspired by a social media post that drew her eye. A family member had posted an album of them on vacation with pictures of her doing all manner of physical activities, hiking, climbing and other things, but the first comment on it, Graves noted, was “you’re so pretty.”
“It was just like a tipping point for me. That’s so typical for when women post things, comments are always about their appearance,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if they’ve just graduated or if they’ve just gotten married … my hair just caught on fire.”
That’s when the idea for the exhibition came to Graves — 50 women’s portraits of people of different races, ages and professions that will “force people to see that, yes, women are pretty, but look at what we do.”
Graves is a self-taught artist and has exhibited widely throughout the United States as well as in Mexico. She is the immediate past President of the Yeiser Art Center, a member of the Paducah Arts Alliance, and lives in Paducah, where she and her husband relocated as part of the Artist Relocation Program in 2007.
The project, Graves continued, was loosely inspired by another watercolorist — Mary Whyte — and her exhibition “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America,” which depicted 50 U.S. veterans from each of the 50 states: “These were just phenomenal portraits. I was just really enamored with what she had done and I wanted to do something similar.”
Whyte’s project took her seven years. For hers, Graves is projecting four to five years at a pace of 12 or 13 portraits a year. She’s currently looking for other funding sources and hopes to reapply for the Kentucky Foundation for Women grant each year.
Ultimately Graves wants the exhibition to be a powerful collection of portraits “showing the family of woman and focusing on what we do and accomplish and who we are as people.”
She also wants to shine a light on great women around the world like Julie Zickefoose, an Ohioan naturalist, bird rehabber and illustrator that is the subject of the portrait she’s currently working on. All 50 of her subjects have not been chosen, though she has some idea of the different types of pictures she wants to create.
“I want the viewer to see beyond the face, beyond the physical attributes of these women. After examining an entire exhibition of accomplished women, I want the viewer to begin to question the value they place on female beauty and why they consider it the ultimate in compliments.”
Another goal of Graves’ is to create a dialogue about social media and “how our emphasis on women’s appearance and on their beauty is a standard that is unhealthy.”
Once completed, the exhibition will travel — after hopefully starting out at the Yeiser Art Center — to a number of venues throughout the country as a tool to continue the discussion on women’s equality, the issues faced as a consequence of focus on appearance and beauty and women’s roles in society.
