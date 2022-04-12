Eighteen members of the 936th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), an Army Reserve unit based out of Paducah, were recognized Saturday for their service on deployment in Afghanistan.
Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, presented awards to 18 men and women for the 936th FRSD’s service in Afghanistan in 2021 treating soldiers and civilians as U.S. armed forces withdrew from the country.
Col. Kenneth J. Nelson was presented the Bronze Star for his distinguished performance of duty and service as a trauma orthopedic surgeon and leadership while serving on deployment. Members of the 936th FRSD were also presented with Army Commendation Medals with Combat Device and Army Combat Action Badges.
“Your skills were instrumental in saving lives and giving hope to more than 150,000 Afghan evacuees. You were the caregivers who will never leave a fallen comrade behind, and you are the brave men and women who administer care at all costs,” Daniels told the crowd of Army Reserve members and their families at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Paducah on Saturday.
The 936th FRSD was stationed near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in Afghanistan. The unit, which deployed to Afghanistan in April 2021, treated wounded military personnel and civilians.
When the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021, Daniels said the unit had to work with other armed forces to be prepared to defend the hospital while also providing critical care to the wounded.
Daniels said the unit’s skills were “put to the test” after a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26. During this time, the unit conducted trauma resuscitations and provided trauma and critical care to U.S. forces, NATO forces and Afghan civilians. Additionally, Daniels said the unit augmented security personnel, transported wounded, distributed medical supplies and watched over nearly 150 orphans.
As part of Operation Allies Refuge, the 936th FRSD was one of the last units to leave Afghanistan, leaving the country on Aug. 30, 2021.
Staff Sgt. Jonda Henderson, of Murray, was one of the members of the 936th awarded for her service in Afghanistan. A critical care nurse and graduate of Paducah Community College, now known as West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Henderson has been a part of the 936th for over a decade and in her civilian job, works at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
“It was an honor [to receive the combat award],”Henderson said. “This event was not expected on my part because, you know, we did what we trained for. So, we did our job and to get the combat awards, it’s just a real honor.”
The 936th was allotted to the Army Reserve and activated in Paducah in 1997 as a Medical Detachment, Forward Surgical Team. The unit, made up of members from Kentucky and surrounding states, previously deployed in 2003, 2011 and 2016 in addition to its 2021 deployment to Afghanistan.
