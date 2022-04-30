As executive show director for the American Quilters Society QuiltWeek, Bonnie Browning was thrilled with the turnout for the first Paducah quilt show in three years.
“Lots of people,” said Browning Friday. “I have a better view from the vendors’ perspective because some of our vendors said that Wednesday, especially, was their best day ever at any show.”
Browning said there are about 200 vendors for this year’s QuiltWeek. She added that taking two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic made quilters that much more anxious to have a quilt show to go to.
“Everybody is so glad to be back to a show,” she said. “The quilters are having a good time. Once we opened the doors ... things just rolled!
“We expected that the attendance would be up, based on our registrations, which were off the charts for the show.”
Browning said the tally for the quilt show attendance should be available next week.
