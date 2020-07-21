Like many other districts in the region, the Paducah Independent School District will open its schools with a hybrid model, with some students having instruction in schools and others at home.
However, the way it provides that instruction will have a different look from other districts.
Paducah schools will open for students Aug. 24, with each school day having added time so that each school will provide 400 minutes — 6 hours and 40 minutes — of instruction. That added time will enable students to have the state-required 1,062 instruction hours over 160 days in the 2020-21 school year.
Parents will be sent a survey through the school district’s KiNVO communication system. They will have until July 28 to determine if they want their student to get their instruction at school or at home.
Parents will be able to change that decision at the end of the fall semester.
Those who are going to the schools will be divided into five groups based on families and neighborhoods. Each group will be given one at-home day for each week: one group will stay at home on Mondays, another on Tuesdays and so on.
Superintendent Donald Shively said that the Purchase District Health Department — which was involved with the construction of the school plan — said that allowing students one day away from school was a good idea.
“They said that (a disease was spreading) in a neighborhood in Oldham County where there was a huge outbreak, and they think it was from kids playing and spreading it,” he said. “They said this is a way of containing it if that does happen.”
Those taking at-home instruction will also see a difference from the non-traditional instruction (NTI) days from last spring.
“(It will be) at-home learning led by Paducah public schools teachers,” Shively said. “That’s not — and I want to emphasize ‘that’s not’ — a paper packet. That’s online delivery of instruction. It’s more than likely going to be videoed in most cases for you to be able to watch and use at home.
“We’re going to be giving the same content from the classroom, not paper and packets. That’s not home-school; that’s a little different. This is us delivering that to you. So, if that is your choice as a parent, we want to make sure that we can deliver the Paducah public schools education to you remotely.”
The 2020-21 calendar was arranged to have six weeks of instruction followed by a break period to allow for adjustment in instruction.
Fall break will be Oct. 2-12 (Oct. 2 will be a teachers’ professional day), Christmas-New Year’s break will be Dec. 21-Jan. 1 and spring break will be April 5-9. There is a weeklong break on Feb. 15-19, and built-in NTI days for all students on Nov. 23 and 24, Feb. 12 and April 2, all placed prior to the breaks to serve as review days.
“We’ve chosen to recommend a ‘release valve’ in February because not only are we in a pandemic, but that’s also in the heart of flu season,” Shively said. “It gives us a chance to have additional time without students in the building and work on things that need to be done.”
Students getting instruction in school will be required to wear a mask on the buses and any time they move around in the school. Shively provided the motto of “If you move, you mask.”
“We have to follow the CDC guidelines,” he said. “Wearing a mask is not optional. It’s like wearing a shirt and shoes into school. We’re also going to use 6-foot social distancing as a part of a way to relieve that.
“What we want to do is maximize the 6-foot social distancing guidelines. If we’re within 6 feet, we have our mask on. If you are 6 feet away, you can lower your mask, and we want to be able to do this as much as possible while you’re stationary at the desk in every classroom possible across the district.”
Shively said there would be a 1-to-1 student-to-computer ratio for students in fourth through 12th grades to enable them to learn at home. He added that the existing technology would be “pushed down” to kindergarten through third grade to provide them access to online instruction.
Shively said much of the plan is dependent on what parents decide is best for their children.
“With three children or more, one might stay home and do learning and the other two might need to be (in school),” he said. “Those are some conversations that are taking place, so don’t feel like it’s ‘all or nothing’ from a family standpoint. It’s individualized to what their needs are and what you are comfortable with as a parent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.