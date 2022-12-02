Downtown Paducah is gearing up to host the city’s annual Christmas Parade and several other events on Saturday to help ring in the holiday season.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Candyland,” and the parade received about 100 entries for participation. The annual parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at 14th Street and Broadway. It will proceed down Broadway, turn left at Water Street, then turn left on Jefferson Street and make a right on Second Street before dispersing at the intersection of Monroe and Second Streets.

