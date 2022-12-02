Downtown Paducah is gearing up to host the city’s annual Christmas Parade and several other events on Saturday to help ring in the holiday season.
This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Candyland,” and the parade received about 100 entries for participation. The annual parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at 14th Street and Broadway. It will proceed down Broadway, turn left at Water Street, then turn left on Jefferson Street and make a right on Second Street before dispersing at the intersection of Monroe and Second Streets.
The Paducah Ambassadors are serving as this year’s parade grand marshal. Ambassadors will ride on a float and in a Paducah Area Transit System trolley at the start of the parade. The volunteer organization has been active in Paducah since 1988 when former mayor Gerry Montgomery asked for volunteers to help with a convention.
Paducah Ambassador Robert Worden said the volunteer group’s mission is to improve and enhance the image of the city of Paducah. Ambassadors, donned in their signature red coats, have welcomed in tourists from over 70 riverboat cruises this year alone, and are also present at numerous events throughout the year and help with ribbon cuttings for local businesses. Worden said the group is delighted for the opportunity to lead the parade.
“To be in the Christmas Parade at the front, we think, is indicative of who we are and our purpose. We are there to lead in many things that serve the city,” Worden said. “We are thrilled to do it.”
About 40 Paducah Ambassadors will be at the Christmas Parade, Worden said. He hopes the Paducah Ambassadors’ presence will help inspire interested residents to join the Paducah Ambassadors’ ranks.
Santa Claus is also scheduled to make an appearance at the end of the Christmas Parade, riding in a Paducah fire truck.
Parade entries will gather on Broadway between 13th Street and Fountain Avenue, on Fountain Avenue between Broadway and Monroe Street, and on Jefferson Street between 13th Street and Fountain Avenue. Streets will be closed in the staging area by 3 p.m. Saturday. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department also asks the public to refrain from parking in the parade preparation area between 2 and 6 p.m. to help limit the congestion of vehicles and parade floats.
Other holiday-themed family-friendly activities are also taking place on Saturday in downtown, including the Parks & Recreation Department’s candy cane hunt at the National Quilt Museum’s lawn at 215 Jefferson St.
Registration for the free event, where children ages 10 and under race to find candy canes, begins at 11:45 a.m. Children will be divided into four age groups and race at different times to find more than 5,000 candy canes. The hunts will be at 12:30 p.m. for children 3 and under; 12:50 p.m. for 4- and 5-year-olds; 1:10 p.m. for 6- and 7-year-olds; and 1:30 p.m. for those between 8 and 10 years old.
For the safety of young participants, Second Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Jefferson and Monroe streets. Parking is available in the farmers’ market parking lot by using the entrance off Monroe Street.
The quilt museum offers free admission following the candy cane hunt.
The Yeiser Art Center is also offering a kids’ coloring contest from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The art center will announce the winners next week with prizes for the winning entries.
