The Paducah Alliance of Neighbors, formerly called the Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, is accepting applications for its Heart of Paducah Homebuyer Program.
The program allows income-qualified, mortgage-ready families to buy newly-constructed or fully-renovated homes at an affordable price.
The organization is working with the city to identify properties in the heart of Paducah, and these homes will be located in an area of “focused attention” in a Southside Paducah neighborhood or in the Frenchtown neighborhood — located between Lowertown and the Fountain Avenue neighborhood, according to a news release.
Supplemental funding from several sources is being finalized, which will make these homes affordable for low- to moderate-income families. The organization hopes to work with five families this year.
Applicants will need to meet several qualifications to quality for the program.
The applicant qualifications are:
• Have not owned a home in the past three years. (Exceptions for divorced people who do not retain ownership rights of marital home and for substandard mobile homes.)
• Has no more than $50,000 in cash or similar assets.
• Has a credit score above the 660 range.
• Has a minimum household income in the $28,500 range, without excessive debt, to afford a mortgage of $80,000.
Depending on home size, the mortgages will be in $80,00 to $120,000 range. (A slightly smaller income and mortgage may be possible with a completely-renovated home.)
• Has a household income at or below 80% of the HUD Area median income for McCracken County. The limits for different family sizes are listed in the program brochure.
More information about the homebuyer program, income limits, and the overall process is detailed in the program brochure. A link to the brochure is available online at paducahky.gov.
Interested households are encouraged to apply by Jan. 28. However, program applications will still be accepted after that date.
