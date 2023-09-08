The Paducah Police Department congratulated an E911 telecommunicator Wednesday for a rare accomplishment.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Hillary Fowler is one of only six other Kentuckians to hold an Excellence in Dispatch Certificate from the National Emergency Numbers Association. PPD said she’s the only recipient in the western part of the state.
Dispatchers must complete three of the following five courses to receive the certificate, the PPD explained: Advanced Fire Dispatching, Advanced Police Dispatching, Enhanced Caller Management, 911 Customer Service: Takes Seconds, Saves Minutes, or Preventing Telecommunicator Tunnel Vision.}
According to its website, the organization develops 911 standards, provides training and best practices for 911 professionals, and educates the public and policymakers about 911.
Visit nena.org to learn more about their courses and mission.
