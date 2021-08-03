Paducah is ranked fifth among the best places to retire in Kentucky, according to an analysis by online technology company SmartAsset.
The seventh annual study measures tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity in determining the places best suited for retirees.
SmartAsset calculated the tax criteria based on state and local sales and income tax rates and a retiree’s annual income of $35,000. Paducah’s calculated tax rate was 17.5%.
Paducah has 5.4 doctor’s offices per 1,000 people, and seniors make up an estimated 19.5% of the city’s population, according to SmartAsset’s analysis.
Murray and Madisonville were also in the top 10, ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Kentucky top 10 includes, in order: Pikeville, London, Corbin, Somerset, Paducah, Hazard, Danville, Murray, Madisonville and Elizabethtown.
Christine Thompson, executive director of the Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center, was not surprised by Paducah’s showing.
“We do have a very active group of seniors here in Paducah,” she said.
“It’s very evident here at the senior center with all the programs that we have. In our RSVP (retired and senior volunteer) program, seniors are out all over the community working in local nonprofit agencies.
“A lot of the greeters at the National Quilt Museum are senior volunteers, the ones working at the food pantries, they’re out there in the community. They’re always looking for something to do, they want to be out and active.”
Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is always promoting the city as a great community to live in and raise a family through programs such as Paducah Young Professionals, Youth LEAD and its interns initiative.
“I think the same would be true for people who are looking at places to retire as some of the amenities are the same,” she said.
“Our community has a lot of offer for all ages.”
