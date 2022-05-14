Ashley Adkins has been named assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Paducah Tilghman High School. Adkins taught high school US History at PTHS for 19 years and Advanced Placement US History and AP Psychology for 15 years before serving as Interim Assistant Principal this school year. She received her National Board Certification in Social Studies-History/Adolescence and Young Adult in 2019. She received the Gilder Lehrman Preserving American History Teacher of the Year Kentucky 2010. She also received the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award Senior Division- Kentucky Affiliate in 2014 and 2021.
Jesse Clark has been named a loan officer at the River Valley AgCredit Mayfield branch. He is a 2001 graduate of Graves County High School, and a 2005 and 2018 graduate of Murray State University with bachelor degrees in agriculture science and in finance. Clark has been in the finance industry for five years.
John Williams Jr., a private wealth financial advisor, Williams & Roof Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah, has been recognized as a 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes. Williams has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Emory University, a graduate degree in banking from The University of Wisconsin — Madison and a master of science, personal financial planning, with honors, from The College of Financial Planning. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Both Williams and Amy Roof, senior vice president-investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah, have been recognized on the 2022 Premier Advisors list by Wells Fargo Advisors. The distinction represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal — helping their clients succeed. Roof has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds a master’s degree from The College of Financial Planning. The Premier Advisor distinction is held by a select group of financial advisors within Wells Fargo as measured by completion of educational components, business production and professionalism.
