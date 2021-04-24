SATURDAY
McCracken County Public Library, A Story Walk!, all day, Library Garden.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, A Story Walk!, all day, Library Garden.
McCracken County Public Library, Conversations with a Writer featuring Tammy Blackwell, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, A Story Walk!, all day, Library Garden.
Graves County Public Library, Lunch Book Club, noon, call 270-247-2911 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Rainbow Book Club: “Conventionally Yours” by Annabeth Albert, 6 p.m., online at https://zoom.us, meeting ID: 85344482854, passcode: rainbow.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, A Story Walk!, all day, Library Garden.
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time with Ms. Nicole and Brary Bear, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8650.
