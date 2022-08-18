PADNWS-08-18-22 RIVER DISCOVERY - PHOTO

Neal Moore, a long-distance paddler who traveled coast-to-coast via rivers across the continental United States, kayaks into the shore near the confluence of the Tennessee and Ohio Rivers after taking a short trip around Owen’s Island Wednesday morning.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Neal Moore, a long-distance paddler who traversed the continental United States via 7,500 miles of river waterways over 675 days, returned to Paducah Wednesday for the first time since completing his journey last December to reconnect with friends he made along the way.

Moore also took some time Wednesday morning to paddle along the confluence of the Tennessee River and Ohio River and kayaked around Owen’s Island with Tennessee RiverLine local leadership team member Jeff Canter in one of the Tennessee RiverLine’s kayaks from its fleet.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In