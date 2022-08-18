Neal Moore, a long-distance paddler who traversed the continental United States via 7,500 miles of river waterways over 675 days, returned to Paducah Wednesday for the first time since completing his journey last December to reconnect with friends he made along the way.
Moore also took some time Wednesday morning to paddle along the confluence of the Tennessee River and Ohio River and kayaked around Owen’s Island with Tennessee RiverLine local leadership team member Jeff Canter in one of the Tennessee RiverLine’s kayaks from its fleet.
Moore canoed coast-to-coast from Astoria, Oregon to New York City, a journey that spanned over 22 months and took him on 22 different rivers. Along this journey, Moore’s route took him through Paducah twice: once when he was heading down the Mississippi River toward New Orleans in October 2020, and again in May 2021 when he was making his way from the Tennessee River to the Ohio River.
“I think we can all be everyday explorers. What I found in my life is to push yourself out of your comfort zone,” Moore said. “When you step outside, that’s when you’re able to grow, that’s when you’re able to learn, when you listen to people, when you observe. The rivers are an incredible instrument to be able to do that.”
For Moore, the journey was experiencing America via the river system and getting to further understand the country by seeing and visiting communities and sites along the country’s waterways. He also got to meet hundreds, if not thousands, of people, who live and make their living along the river.
“There’s really not anything quite like it. When you’re in a canoe or in a kayak like today, you’re down at water level, and you have nature literally all the way around you. You get to experience, really, the majesty, the magnificence of the nature and then mixed in with these river towns, with civilization, with humanity,” Moore said.
For much of his adult life, Moore, originally from Los Angeles, has lived abroad in places such as Taiwan and South Africa. This voyage through his home country allowed Moore to see the United States in a way many have not ventured before.
Historic river towns like Paducah, Moore observed on his journey, have a level of “grit” to them, witnessing the booms and busts throughout the years and providing families with jobs on the river for generation after generation.
While some may think barge traffic would have impeded Moore’s progress along the journey, Moore said he was able to listen to communications from ship-to-ship via his marine radio and was able to work and get assistance from barge crews to make sure everyone navigated the waters safely.
In fact, Moore said he noticed barge crews were “bending over backwards” to assist each other as the ships move along the river, and he was also extended this courtesy when he was in his canoe trying to move around the fleets.
One of the instances of camaraderie between canoeist and barge along Moore’s trip happened just outside of Paducah. While paddling from Cape Girardeau to Paducah in 2020, Moore’s trip just happened to coincide with the demolition of Lock and Dam 52 in Brookport, Illinois.
Paddling about 10 feet out from the Illinois shore, two crew members aboard a tow barge in front of Moore’s canoe cried out to him to warn him about debris right in front of him. Moore then was directed to follow the tow to avoid the debris, and he said the crew members were ready to assist him had he tipped into the water.
Moore also sees potential for green tourism along the country’s rivers. He also praised conservation groups and groups like Tennessee RiverLine as “forward-thinking” for creating and promoting recreational opportunities, and for making sure the waterways will be able to serve communities for years to come.
To Moore, these groups especially help to attract young people to see rivers for themselves and to teach young people about the importance of maintaining the quality of these waterways.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
