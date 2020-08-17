The Purchase Area Development District (PADD) is set to receive $392,000 over the next two years, all of which is to be put towards COVID-19 pandemic recovery and resiliency-based programs.
These funds are part of a $6 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic (CARES) package for the state’s 15 Area Development Districts announced by Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
PADD Executive Director Jeremy Buchanan spoke with The Sun about the funding.
“It’s a big deal. This is going to help us be able to provide assistance to our cities and counties,” he said. “We do a lot of work with food pantries and senior citizen centers and a lot of those groups that are struggling right now will be able to utilize that funding to hire people to provide technical assistance.”
PADD services all eight counties in the region — McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall.
Assisting food programs at area senior centers is one of the bigger efforts of PADD, and a part of the job that’s gotten significantly tougher for Buchanan during COVID-19.
“Right now all of our senior centers are unable to have congregant meals or have people come into the centers so most of their programs have turned to home delivered meals and in a lot of those cases this has stressed their capacity,” he said. “Their business model is more set up to have people in the center than it is to be delivering a bunch of meals.”
These funds will go towards resolving these issues for those entities, as well as providing food and grocery support for over 30 Purchase Region charities. Hopefully, Buchanan added, this funding will also alleviate a reliance on volunteer labor and some storage/freezer capacity issues in area food pantries, which have come about due to increased donations.
Other programs will provide opportunities for part-time employment to “help with mitigation efforts for the pandemic” and provide for a more in-depth assessment of local needs.
A Thursday KY Association of District Directors release on the subject listed other possible uses: “(Developing) a disaster resiliency economic plan focused on pandemic recovery and resiliency;” (improving) short- and long-term economic development plans and coordination;” “(Providing) technical assistance and capacity building for local governments and businesses impacted by COVID-19;” and “(offering) organizational support for COVID-19 responses.”
Buchanan’s goal is to not only help local organizations get through the remainder of the pandemic, but to set them up for success in the long run.
“We’re hopeful that ideally not only do we help alleviate issues associated with COVID-19 but that we’re able to set everybody up to be more prepared to come out of the pandemic and the resources that we’re investing in will help in their day-to-day operations as well.”
