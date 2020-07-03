The Purchase Area Development District Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is looking for certified ombudsman to assist with nursing home visits.
This is a volunteer position and requires training under the PADD Ombudsman program and the ability to go on visits to nursing homes. This position needs someone who is caring, outgoing and wants to improve the quality of life for residents.
For more information, contact Sarah Dodd at the Purchase Area Development District at 270-247-7171 or 270-251-6120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.