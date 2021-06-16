The Purchase Area Development District (PADD) wants to remind the public that even the oldest among them can be victims of abuse.
June 15 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15, but awareness of the issue does not stop there.
“This is a day that provides opportunities for communities to promote awareness of abuse and neglect of older persons,” said Sarah Dodd, the District Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
Citing an article from Consumer Voice, she said one in 10 elder Americans (5 million) are “victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation,” and that for every reported case, there are around 24 that will go unreported.
Dodd herself has investigated 76 cases since July 1, 2020, which includes incidents in residences and nursing homes. Most of the cases were related to stolen money, mistreatment, and even abuse by nursing home staff. Signs of abuse may include not wearing clean clothes, utilities turned off from unpaid bills, and physical bruising. They can also be victims of mental abuse.
Dodd encourages anyone who suspects abuse in nursing homes or personal care homes to call her at 270-247-7171. For those living at home, residents can call Adult Protective Services (APS) at 877-597-2331, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at 800-447-8477 and local law enforcement. Generally, she recommends reporting to both APS and OIG regardless to help ensure the complaint gets looked into.
“If you see something, say something. Reporting even just suspected abuse could save someone’s life. We should all protect our elders and anyone else in the community from abuse. I want to remind everyone to please check on your neighbors during this time to make sure that they are okay,” Dodd said.
Dodd, who is the chairwoman of the ombudsman council, is also in need of volunteers. While there’s supposed to be eight people sitting on the council, there are currently only three. She is also in need of Certified Ombudsman and Friendly Visitors.
Friendly Visitors are just that, they provide seniors with a bit of company as they can get lonely. Becoming one requires two hours of training, a background check and some paperwork. After the first year, it requires four hours of annual training plus an activity, such as a visit.
Certified Ombudsman can visit elders as well but they primarily handle simple complaints that are relatively easy to resolve. This includes complaints of bad food, missing laundry and missing money. Dodd said residents with dementia at times wear their roommate’s clothes by mistake. Becoming a Certified Ombudsman requires 24 hours of training in the first year.
Anyone who is interested in either position can call Dodd at 270-247-7171.
Welcome to the discussion.
