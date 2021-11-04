PRINCETON — The Pennyrile Area Development District was recognized by the National Association of Development Organizations for its Pennyrile ADD Home Delivered/Curbside COVID Meals Project.
PADD received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award for its food insecurity and senior hunger advocacy and services, according to a NADO news release.
The award honors area development districts and organizations that champion rural community development.
Four other Kentucky organizations received awards. There were 102 projects and 70 organizations in 24 states that received impact awards during the 2021 award year.
“These projects have made significant impacts on their regions and demonstrate the diversity of services and program delivery provided by regional development organizations across the country,” NADO officials said.
The Pennyrile Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living administers the meal project.
Staff at the Frank P. Giannini Senior Citizen Center in Princeton work every day operating the program.
PADD also partners with Pennyrile Allied Community Services — through a subcontract — to provide its clients home-delivered meals five days a week.
“All clients receiving the home-delivered meals also benefit from the impact of the interaction with the meal delivery staff,” according to the news release.
The interaction amplifies the level of care and quality of service PADD offers its clients, especially those who are struggling with COVID-19 pandemic conditions.
Community members rallied to support PADD, PACS, and the senior citizen centers in response to the pandemic and community demand.
“Individuals of all ages reached out to assist the senior centers to volunteer and help with meal prep, meal packaging, meal distribution, and many other tasks,” according to the news release.
From March 16, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021, PADD provided 413,519 meals, as reported during the September PADD Board of Directors meeting.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, those individuals would have been placed on a waiting list with no immediate access to services and would have stayed on the waiting list for months to years before receiving services,” according to the news release.
