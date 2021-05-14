The Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD) Board of Directors met Monday and discussed Census 2020 updates, unemployment insurance benefits, American Rescue Plan Act, and conducted other monthly business.
Jill Collins, Area Agencies on Aging and Independent Living director, said as of April 23 this year, 308,615 meals have been provided to aging and elderly populations.
COVID-19 home-delivered meals, homecare and Title III home-delivered meals, curbside pick-up meals, and shelf-stable meals ensure this population has accessible meals and food service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins said.
Collins informed the board free cancer screenings are available through the Kentucky Cancer Program.
She also clarified the senior center’s reopening dates remain contingent, and work sessions continue to determine potential dates — the tentative date set forth by the Department of Aging and Independent Living is July 1.
Amy Frogue, associate director of Community and Economic Development made 23 loans throughout the Pennyrile region — $120,000 remains available for local governments and businesses. The Economic and Development Administration provided the funds for COVID-19 pandemic purposes.
Frogue said the Delta Regional Authority program ends June 6.
She reported May 31 is the deadline for the Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Community Development Block Grant applications for 2021 are now available.
CED Regional Planning Coordinator Craig Morris reported on the Highway Prioritization Process, which determines highway project priorities — scoring and data are used for evaluation.
Sheila Clark, West Kentucky Workforce Board director, informed the board of a Muhlenberg job fair event hosted last week — coal companies were the interested employers.
Clark reported in the Labor Market Snapshot, the March western Kentucky unemployment rate was 5.4%, while the Caldwell County March unemployment rate was 5%.
Also during the meeting, Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance Director Buddy Hoskinson provided unemployment insurance updates.
Career centers reopened in April, and unemployment insurance appointments must be made in advance. Appointment slots become available at midnight every weeknight. The career center call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.
As of Sunday, work search requirements were reinstated. Hoskinson said, “It was time for us to put work search in.”
Hoskinson said unemployment insurance fraud investigations. He noted that phony applicants will apply for benefits in multiple states.
During the executive director report, Jason Vincent announced the annual budget drafting process should be completed by late summer.
Vincent said Census 2020 results were released last week. He also noted that by Sept. 30, redistricting data will be available to state and public bodies.
Upcoming Kentucky Infrastructure Authority and PADD meetings will determine water and sewer funding eligibility and guidelines.
