The Pennyrile Area Development District is seeking participation from the community to provide “input on Kentucky’s Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan 2022-45 draft,” according to a news release.
PADD is assisting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in the provision of public comment via the Get There Together survey.
“Unlike the Six-Year Highway Transportation Plan that lists specific highway projects, the Long Range Plan is a ‘policy based’ plan,” according to the news release.
PADD officials said survey results are “key tools” the state uses in fund allocation.
Kentucky residents have an opportunity to shape the state’s “long-term multi-modal transportation vision” outlining and identifying goals, policies, and needs, officials said.
The survey deadline is Dec. 6. Community members can access the survey and other information at GetThereTogetherKY.org.
The Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan serves as a planning document for statewide transportation system improvements heading into 2045.
“Updating the LRSTP is an 18-month process that began in the late summer of 2021 and will end by December 2022,” according to a KYTC news release.
“We will offer several opportunities to hear public and stakeholder input throughout the planning process to help shape the direction of statewide transportation planning for the next 25 years,” officials said.
Phase 1 started in July 2021, phase 2 starts in January 2022, and the third and final phase is a public review and comment period and finalizing in December 2022.
