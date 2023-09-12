Department of Veterans Affairs

The PACT Act was signed into law in Aug.of 2022 and is meant to expand VA health care to millions of veterans who weren't previously eligible.

The Sept. 30 deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits is nearly here.

According to a news release from the Veterans Health Administration, the PACT Act was signed into law in Aug.of 2022 and is meant to expand VA health care to millions of veterans who weren’t previously eligible. Those veterans include those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, the post 9/11 era, and those who were subjected to toxic exposures during their service.

