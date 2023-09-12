The Sept. 30 deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits is nearly here.
According to a news release from the Veterans Health Administration, the PACT Act was signed into law in Aug.of 2022 and is meant to expand VA health care to millions of veterans who weren’t previously eligible. Those veterans include those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, the post 9/11 era, and those who were subjected to toxic exposures during their service.
Sept. 30 is the deadline for Veterans who served during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or who served in combat against hostile forces during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998. These veterans must have also been discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001 and Oct. 1, 2013.
Paul Hopkins, a director at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, said in a statement included in the release, “It’s important to apply for benefits even if you have been turned down previously. This lets us document any potential conditions and toxic exposures you may have experienced.”
Every enrolled veteran will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow up screening at least every five years.
VA healthcare is free with no annual costs, and healthcare may be free as well.
Post 9/11 combat veterans have a special enrollment period, and they have less than 120 days to apply for benefits.
