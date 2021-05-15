Pennyrile Allied Community Services Inc. (PACS) Board of Directors met Monday and approved the Community Needs Assessment methodology, gave program reports, and approved the fiscal year 2022 draft budget, among other business.
PACS is a community action agency that works to empower vulnerable, disenfranchised, and low-income individuals and families by administering community services and resources in hopes reducing or eliminating poverty and instability. It’s beholden to local fiscal courts and the public.
PACS Executive Director Harold Monroe reported, “I must acknowledge in nearly every category we participate in we are either leading or at the top [of] delivering services.”
As of April 29, PACS spent 90.27% of its allocated $1,414,236.38 LIHEAP crisis funds.
He noted the LIHEAP fall subsidy starts Nov. 1 through Dec. 10. LIHEAP winter crisis starts Jan. 10, 2022, and ends March 31, 2022.
He informed the board of LG&E/KU residential disconnects will resume in June. “Other utility providers across the state typically follow their lead,” Monroe added.
Monroe said CDBG-CV funds are overseen by the Kentucky Department for Local Government “because funding is coming via CDBG, the funding will flow through local government entities before reaching CAAs (community action agencies).”
He informed the board of KYNECTORS conducting outreach and meeting in person to focus on KCHIP enrollment.
In accordance with the Community Service Block Grant Program, PACS is required to conduct a needs assessment of its low-income population within the nine counties it serves in the Pennyrile region — Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Trigg.
The assessment began in October 2020 and ended in March 2021; 989 respondents provided the data, officials said. Faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, low-income sectors, and other various agencies and sectors participated.
According to the CNA, the Pennyrile region has a population of 213,669 — 17.5% or 35,484 individuals are in poverty. Some 15% — 32,050 — are without a high school diploma or equivalent, and nearly 3% or 6,353 individuals are unemployed.
In 2019, 2020 and 2021, employment services were the supreme concern for participants. In 2021, the second most needed service in the Pennyrile was housing, and the third most needed service was education, officials said.
Other services participants desired were health, income and asset building, support services, and civic engagement.
The top three employment issues participants wanted to see addressed were more jobs with better pay and benefits, affordable childcare during work hours, and improved workforce readiness skills.
Participants’ top three housing concerns were more monthly rental assistance programs, homeownership and rehab grants, and home repair programs, officials said.
The top three education concerns for participants were more parent involvement in student’s education, college preparation and counseling, and accessible childcare services for adult learners.
PACS devised a community action plan that offered solutions for the top three responses within each of the seven categories.
PACS leverages its community-based assets, staff expertise, professional network, and other private and public sector resources available to community action agencies.
The board approved the PACS community needs assessment methodology.
“We used surveys completed by clients and community members to create (it),” said Krista Groves, PACS community service director.
The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for July 12 at 10 a.m.
