PADUCAH, Ky. — With the four massive electrical switchyards at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah Site deactivated and site power received through a new efficient substation, the partial dismantlement of the first switchyard has begun.
As part of the dismantlement project, workers remove insulators as well as steel and aluminum covers to recover metals and conductors that can be recycled. Recyclable metals are transferred to the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO),
PACRO will use the funds generated from recycling to support regional economic development. In addition, DOE previously transferred approximately 500,000 gallons of electrical transformer oil from DOE’s switchyards to PACRO for recycling.
“Paducah’s Asset Recovery and Recycling program is designed to provide monetary benefits to the region, while saving taxpayer dollars by avoiding waste disposal costs.” DOE Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard said.
Built in the early 1950s, the C-537 Switchyard provided up to 1,200 megawatts of power to the site, enough electricity to power as many as one million residential homes.
The switchyard, at its tallest point stands about as tall as a seven-story building and spans approximately 8.5 acres. Once the partial dismantlement is completed, structural steel and major components such as transformers and underground infrastructure will remain for future dismantlement.
DOE’s deactivation and remediation contractor Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), is dismantling the switchyard, with work estimated for completion in early 2022.
In the decades when Paducah’s gaseous diffusion plant was operational, the site’s four electrical switchyards could support up to 3,000 megawatts of power per hour. Today, the site’s cleanup mission only uses about 12 megawatts per hour.
“Beginning dismantlement of the switchyards symbolizes a major re-positioning from past operations to future cleanup,” stated Myrna Redfield, FRNP President. “Utility optimization provides opportunities to redirect dollars to cleanup efforts.”
