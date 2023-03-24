The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization pledged $175,000 to local economic initiatives Wednesday.
Fifty thousand went to a new computer engineering program to offset workforce shortages and retain talent.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 2:59 am
The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization pledged $175,000 to local economic initiatives Wednesday.
Fifty thousand went to a new computer engineering program to offset workforce shortages and retain talent.
The program exists at the University of Kentucky but would come to its College of Engineering Campus in Paducah this fall.
“We have 25 years of data to suggest this will create jobs,” chairman Eddie Jones said, after some question-and-answer.
Member and Paducah Mayor George Bray said there was precedence. He cited recent Barkley Regional Airport improvements.
“One of the things this community and region suffers from is not having a four-year institution close. We have Murray State University, but this has much potential for growth,” Bray said. “Computer engineering seems like the sweet spot for everything. It seems like a no-brainer to me.”
Dr. Y. Charles Lu, campus director, met with PACRO to draw support. He said the option would meet a regional need for engineers, preparing them for industries like aerospace engineering.
“The Paducah and Lexington campuses are identical in curricula,” Dr. Lu said. “Students wouldn’t need to go to Lexington to compete. It’s a very general degree, and this program has huge industrial support.”
Computer engineering requires more electrical engineering than computer science. While the latter might entail desktop software or cybersecurity, computer engineers work more with embedded systems — e.g., traffic light controller circuits.
The Paducah campus offers mechanical engineering and chemical engineering pathways. Like those, students would attend two years at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, then two years in UK courses.
Dr. Lu said 40% of local engineer graduates are first-generation: “In Lexington, that number is 20.”
Before Wednesday, the project had $552,500 pledged.
Members pledged $100,000 for a Graves County project similar to the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Jason Lemle, president of Graves County Economic Development, noted space for collaborative work, 3D printing and electronics, and offices for small business owners.
“This facility started out small and has grown rather large,” Lemle said, adding it would sit “close to a downtown area we hope one day will be thriving.”
The project has some $400,000 in funding and possible federal funding later if accepted.
Lemle also requested $25,000 for a remote work program with Make My Move, a company that helps communities draw skilled remote workers.
“As we all know, remote workers are becoming a thing of the now — not the past,” Lemle said. “There are more than there’s ever been before, and we’re trying to have a little piece of that pie in an area where good internet and connectivity are important.”
The average worker’s salary in such a program is $80,000 to $110,000. Communities with remote incentives often require a minimum number of years for residence.
“Ultimately what I’ve found from seeing these programs across the country — it’s not the money but the community,” Lemle said. “I’m not moving anywhere for five grand, are you? We give people tickets to the Purchase Players (Theater) or a year-long YMCA membership.
“Five people won’t move the needle tremendously forward, but it builds momentum. The benefits provided are people buying homes here or paying property taxes.”
Bray said the City of Paducah was familiar with the company. “They’re up for consideration,” he said. “Owensboro is using them.”
PACRO, before both pledges, has $191,000 in a Graves County fund.
Executive Director Greg Wiles gave a switchyard update: A project for 95 towers “should start within a month.”
“The past six months have been slow. Hopefully we’ll see (progress) coming,” Wiles said.
Wiles and Jones, in January, noted more recent talk on the nickel at the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s Paducah site. That’s still true.
Paducah hosts the Energy Communities Alliance Nuclear Development Forum in mid-May.
PACRO has some $1.7 million in equity.
