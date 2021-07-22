The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization Wednesday agreed to learn more about the potential economic impact that could come from 10,000 tons of nickel currently located at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site.
PACRO board chair Eddie Jones initiated discussion on the subject at the organization's May meeting. Following that conversation, Jones was contacted by a representative of a Canadian company which is in the business of refining metals, including nickel.
That representative, Michael Hargett of CVMR Corporation, last month made a presentation to Jones, Greg Wiles, PACRO executive director, and Richie Galloway, the organization's vice chair. On Wednesday the PACRO board voted to have Hargett come to its Sept. 15 meeting to give a detailed presentation, described by Jones as being on par with a TED (technology, entertainment and design) Talk.
PACRO is interested in the economic potential of the nickel, provide it were to be de-contaminated and declared surplus material the organization might be in a position to utilize for economic development purposes.
"He (Hargett) asked to brief us basically on their past experience with nickel," said Jones. "In 2007, there was an analysis of this same nickel for
