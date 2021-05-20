The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization Wednesday approved a contractor to continue the effort to recycle materials from switchyards at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant to fund economic development efforts in its member communities.
The PACRO board approved National Metal Trading, Willoughby, Ohio, as the vendor in the project. It also authorized its officers to sign a contract with the vendor after it has been reviewed and approved by the organization’s attorney.
Greg Wiles, PACRO executive director, said the project involves recycling large volumes of copper, aluminum, steel and overhead wires which, after expenses, could net the reuse organization a range of $281,180 to $334,900.
A different contractor has begun the demolition process and will be paid by the primary cleanup contractor, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
“We’ve been talking about this project for about a year,” Wiles said. “It’s starting now. Capital Energy Group does the demo, paid by FRNP, then the DOE will give us all the scrap metal and we will sell the scrap to National Metal Trading.”
Wiles also reported the estimated value of nine rail cars full of recycled oil from the switchyards is expected to net PACRO a little more than $72,000 when it is completed.
PACRO uses proceeds from the sale of surplus assets for job creation and economic development efforts in the member counties of Ballard, Graves, Marshall and McCracken in Kentucky as well as the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
In other action, the board approved a $48,000 grant request from Ballard County to help complete renovations and office relocation projects in the Zito Media building.
Ballard County bought the building from Zito Media in the fall of 2019, and agreed to lease office and storage space to allow the company to continue its internet/phone/tv services in the western Kentucky and southern Illinois regions.
The total cost of renovation project, which will locate all first responder offices, including the Ballard County emergency management office and Ballard County coroner’s office in the building, is $231,384.
The county has applied for a $99,999 USDA grant, to go with the PACRO grant and $83,385 in local funds, to complete the renovation project. After renovations are complete and the offices are relocated, 7.5 full-time employees will be added to the Ballard County Fiscal Court and Zito Media payrolls, said Judge-Executive Todd Cooper.
The PACRO board met in person for the first time in almost a year, having conducted meetings via Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.
The board also took a moment to thank outgoing Metropolis board members Sue Barfield (who was not able to attend) and former Mayor Billy McDaniel for their service. Newly-elected Metropolis Mayor Don Canada and Rick Abell, the city’s corporate counsel, were recently approved to fill those seats.
“I would like to say it’s been a privilege for me and an honor (to serve). And, I have not put in the time that Miss Sue has,” he said.
“But, Metropolis has benefitted tremendously from PACRO. I think if I could say one thing, PACRO has been very successful in what we do and what we have done for one reason,” he said.
“That’s because of the leadership of this board that had one goal and that’s to provide jobs for the people of the cities and the counties that have lost jobs (due to the plant’s ultimate closing). That’s been our goal and that has been a good goal.”
