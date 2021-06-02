The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization is winding up its fiscal year on a positive note regarding the sale of surplus assets from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant to use for economic development.
PACRO is the single point of contact designated by the DOE to identify and reuse those assets to help offset the economic impact on communities, including the loss of jobs, in the aftermath of the plant ceasing operations.
Greg Wiles, PACRO executive director, said the organization expects to sign a contract by the end of the month with National Metal Trading, Willoughby, Ohio, to continue the effort to recycle material from switchyards at the Paducah site.
It is estimated the project involving recycling large volumes of copper, aluminum, steel and overhead wires could, after expenses, net PACRO a range of $281,180 to $334,900.
At its recent meeting, Wiles also reported the estimated value of nine rail cars full of recycled oil from the switchyards is expected to net the organization a little more than $72,000.
“We’ve actually had a good year, with the oil and the switchyards,” Wiles said, “some cars and, we’ve had some miscellaneous industrial equipment we sold. For PACRO, it’s been a really busy year actually.
“Our fiscal is over at the end of June. I hope there’s another busy year next year.”
PACRO uses proceeds from the sale of surplus assets for job creation and economic development efforts in the member counties of Ballard, Graves, Marshall and McCracken in Kentucky, as well as the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
Proceeds from sale of surplus assets like the recycled oil will be distributed to the participating communities as projects come along, Wiles said.
“It will go into one fund that will eventually be split up. We still have some counties that have balances (from when the grant program was first established). Eventually, when we get more money, most likely from the switchyards, then somebody will make a motion to add a certain amount to each county,” he said.
The process to identify and obtain surplus assets from the site is ongoing, as is the cleanup of the overall site.
“It’s a marathon. There’s a lot of work to be done as far as cleanup,” Wiles said.
Not all of the projects involving surplus assets generate income for PACRO, but that doesn’t mean there is no benefit.
“I found an outlet for some of the chemicals that they have out there that they were going to dispose of,” Wiles said.
“We actually didn’t make any money, PACRO didn’t, but we saved the taxpayers $10,000-$15,000 in disposal costs when we found somebody that could use the chemicals.”
Wiles keeps in regular contact with DOE and visits the site at least a couple of times a month to keep up to date on the ongoing cleanup and to identify surplus assets.
“We work well the DOE ... it’s a win-win.”
