The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization discussed Thursday the 10,000 tons of nickel sitting at the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah site.
Executive Director Greg Wiles said a major battery company had expressed interest in partnering.
The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization discussed Thursday the 10,000 tons of nickel sitting at the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah site.
Executive Director Greg Wiles said a major battery company had expressed interest in partnering.
“There is some traction … we’ll just have to see,” Wiles said.
Members, not for the first time, pointed out potential roadblocks.
Paducah Mayor George Bray called the current bylaws “vague.”
“I’m not an attorney but compared to what I’ve read,” Bray said. “I don’t want to get into an ad nauseam conversation, but I think it’s important we address it now sooner rather than — in five years or whenever,” Bray said.
PACRO is the designated recipient of surplus assets from the DOE site.
“It’s not ours until the DOE says they don’t want it,” said Eddie Jones, board chairman.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig brought up the refinement process.
“It’s the fly in the ointment. Say we got to the point of $100 million in nickel sold, I don’t think it’ll just be, ‘Okay, here’s your $100 million check,’ ” Clymer said.
Robert “Buz” Smith, DOE Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant strategic planner and program analyst, said any other DOE agency gets first dibs.
“PACRO gets excess personal property,” Smith said. “And it’s volumetrically contaminated — the fly in the ointment (Clymer) is talking about. It has to be cleaned up.”
In Sept. 2021, the board had met with Canadian metal-refinement company CVMR to discuss the nickel decontamination. The agenda had Director Michael Hargett tentatively scheduled, but he was unable to make it.
Members discussed PGDP cleanup funding from a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last month.
In December, The Sun reported $2 million would back a reindustrialization study to evaluate PGDP for future economic use after its deconstruction.
Paducah Chamber of Commerce and PACRO members had met with DOE officials and representatives of Sen. Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer.
“I know every time we had breakfast with the legislative folks in D.C., Greg (Wiles) was bringing it up. The chamber was bringing it up,” Jones said. “Just to be at a spot where we’re going to figure out how to use that 3,600 acres — it’ll be more work to figure out the details.”
Wiles expects continued progress in coming months on a switchyard project for revenue from ongoing surplus asset transfers. At a July meeting, Wiles said about $5-$6 million of switchyard work had remained.
In an asset update, Wiles mentioned an allotted 95 transmission towers for some $100,000 in scrap metal and fire-proof cabinets.
Members welcomed Kevin Spraggs, the newly sworn-in Marshall County judge-executive, to the board on Thursday.
PACRO has some $1.7 million in equity, not including $349,000 in grants.
Paducah will host an Energy Communities Alliance Nuclear Development Forum in May 17 for three days.
Wiles said he and Clymer had previously attended a forum.
“It’s pretty technical stuff … It’ll be interesting,” Wiles said. “Hopefully everyone can attend a few of the meetings.”
“When they speak, people listen. It’s a good organization,” Clymer said.
