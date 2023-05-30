While no decisions yet, the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization has had a few discussions that weren’t happening years ago.
One is a potential land sale with the U.S. Department of Energy that could springboard re-industrialization of the land around the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site.
“That timetable is completely in the hands of the DOE, but four years ago there was no talk of that happening,” Eddie Jones, chairman and McCracken County commissioner, told The Sun. “There’s at least talk of the possibility of that happening now. The day when we crack the egg and get DOE land: That’ll be a day of progress.”
Jones said, while relaying a May executive session, “We look forward to the future and a plan and decision to re-industrialize the 3,600 acres. It sounds like we could expect that to happen in increments of 250 acres or less, but the idea of cleaning up this part of the site and actually using it for re-industrialization — well, it’s a great step, and we’re grateful the DOE is at least open to that conversation.”
The acres, Jones said, would be assessed for CERCLA (Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act) liability before being transferred and sold for any possible re-industrialization prospects.
Re-industrialization was a topic avidly discussed during the Energy Communities Alliance Nuclear Forum earlier this month, where Portsmouth CRO and DOE site representatives attended.
“Their CRO has received some land from the DOE with the purpose of a re-industrialization motivation,” Jones said. Tony Montgomery, a Pike County commissioner, met with PACRO. “(He) shared some things happening at the Portsmouth site, which was insightful. It’s good to be at a point where we’re exchanging information for ideas on how to move our site forward.”
PACRO Executive Director Greg Wiles, in an interview with The Sun, thanked Jones’ efforts.
“(He’s committed to the PGDP site’s re-industrialization,” Wiles said, “And was and continues to be a driving force bringing the PGDP site’s contaminated nickel to the forefront. I would like to give kudos to our congressional delegation, Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, and Congressman James Comer for their efforts with the nickel re-processing.”
The nickel Wiles mentions is another conversation happening today. Some 6,000 tons of it at the DOE site is surface-contaminated, Jones said, with another 10,000 tons more deeply contaminated.
“There are some requests for information (on) how to refine the surface-contaminated nickel,” Jones said. “There are no active discussions as to what would happen in the event we were able to turn that nickel into money (and) no active discussions about what would happen to the proceeds of that sale, but two years ago, there were no discussions of nickel, whether surface-contaminated or not.”
Wiles listed some asset transfers for the electrical switchyard project to help generate revenue, including 95 transmission towers, three nitrogen storage tanks, excess fencing and heavy equipment.
Earlier in May, PACRO approved a Murray State University grant request after a presentation by Jordan Smith, MSU’s PACRO representative, and Dr. Jamie Rogers, director of the MSU School of Engineering. The $56,000 approved goes toward an automation lab expansion in the electromechanical engineering technology program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.