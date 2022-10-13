The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization Wednesday approved two McCracken County grant requests involving the purchase of land in the Triple Rail Site and equipment for the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport.
The funding would come from McCracken County’s account with PACRO, which had $381,000 prior to the meeting.
The PACRO board approved $331,195 for the acquisition of 18 acres at the Triple Rail site, to help bring business to the site to provide jobs and local investment.
In the McCracken Fiscal Court’s application for the funding, it listed $98,928 of the acquisition to come from local funding with a total cost of $430,323.
The Triple Rail site is located in northern McCracken County. It is west of Interstate 24 and is bordered by the Ohio River.
The board also approved $49,805 for a hopper shell and gate system at the riverport. A hopper is used to feed material into a processing piece of equipment like an extruder, mixer or blender.
The riverport was awarded a Kentucky Riverport Improvement grant for $72,721 to go toward the total $145,442 cost. The application provided by the fiscal court indicated the remainder of the funding would be sought from PACRO funding and local governments.
The funding would also go toward a used boom lift. The riverport has more than 1,500 feet of overhead conveyors to maintain, and the boom lift would be needed for other repairs, maintenance projects. The cost of a 10-year-old machine would cost about $60,000.
McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer presented the funding request to the PACRO board.
“It’s going to be a great development for us to buy more land,” he said. “We created this new Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to be the holder of the land and to find projects to put on it.
“This 18 acres out there at the heart of the Triple Rail Site is needed to complete the site and make it more attractive. We do have projects — big projects — that we’re looking at to help along the way.”
Clymer said the equipment for the riverport will help those workers function better.
“It’s a hard-working area, and they’ve been rubbing and patching and putting together stuff and making do,” he said.
