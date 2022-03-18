The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization approved a $100,000 economic development grant Wednesday for Marshall County before turning to a familiar discussion topic — the 10,000 tons of nickel sitting at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site.
Board member Kevin Neal, Marshall County judge-executive, initially brought up the request at the organization’s January meeting. The funds will be put toward an already-approved “pad-ready” project, and help the county navigate reimbursement challenges through FEMA having to do with the December tornado, according to Neal.
“There’s a lot of interest, obviously, in our region, but one thing I don’t think we have enough of is infrastructure,” Neal said. “So this is the first step.”
After the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant ceased operations, the DOE designated PACRO to identify and reuse the site’s surplus assets to offset community economic impact, including unemployment effects. Several years ago, PACRO established the grant program which earmarks a certain amount of money for each community to use for economic development.
While there are no new developments regarding the nickel stored at the DOE site, during discussion on the topic board members alluded to an “increase in chatter and interest.”
In September 2021, the board met with CVMR, a Canada-based metal-refinement company that discussed decontaminating the nickel of harmful pollutants and potential hazardous gases.
Board member Nick Holland said, after reviewing authorization channels, that it was more about red tape than anything legal.
“Obviously, there’s a resource imbalance between the federal government and us, and it’s really more of a political situation … our community encouraging the state and federal government (to approve anything),” Holland told the board.
In a comment on transporting the nickel to another site for cleaning, he added, “It’s a decent argument, I think, that any property accessed in Paducah should go to help Paducah.”
The London Metals Exchange recently suspended nickel trading after a brief but significant price surge to above $100,000 per ton as one commodity affected by the Russia-Ukraine situation.
The matter has been “about a nine-month conversation,” board chairman Eddie Jones told The Sun.
Jones said one incentive was verifying how proceeds from the nickel’s transportation and decontamination could benefit the area. However, a moratorium enacted during the Bill Clinton administration has also hindered things.
“What makes it a different conversation now is the end-user,” Jones told The Sun. “When this moratorium was signed, the nickel may have been used for silverware or braces — your smartphone didn’t exist.” He referenced companies such as Tesla and the electric vehicle market.
