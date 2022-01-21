The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization began 2022 by allocating each of its five member communities an additional $100,000 to use for economic development purposes.
The action came Wednesday following a lengthy discussion of the organization’s finances and updates on the continuing effort to use surplus assets from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site to foster job growth and economic development in the communities most affected by the closure of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
PACRO is the single point of contact designated by DOE to identify and reuse surplus assets from the Paducah site to support economic development in Ballard, Graves, Marshall and McCracken counties in Kentucky and the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
Several years ago, PACRO established a grant program which earmarked a certain amount of money for each community to use for economic development.
Member communities would then put in a grant request detailing the project and the PACRO board as a whole, made up of representatives of those communities, would either deny or approve the grant application.
In his financial report, Greg Wiles, PACRO executive director, said the organization received more than $170,000 worth of scrap material in November and December from the ongoing dismantling of four electrical switchyards at the DOE site.
As part of the dismantlement project, workers at the site remove insulators as well as steel and aluminum covers to recover metals and conductors that can be recycled.
PACRO has approximately $1.5 million in the bank, with $430,000 of that committed to various projects, Wiles said.
As of Jan. 1, the grant balances for the five communities are: Ballard, 0; Graves, $91,000; Marshall, 0; McCracken, $281,000; and Metropolis, $33,000.
Board member Kevin Neal, Marshall County judge-executive, asked the board to consider a grant of $100,000 to be put toward an already-approved economic development project.
That “pad-ready” project totals approximately $570,000 which includes state funds and has a local match of $233,000 (including the remaining $52,000 that was in Marshall County’s PACRO grant account), Neal said.
“With the recent events of the tornado, one thing I’ve got to pay attention to is up-front costs as we navigate reimbursement challenges through FEMA. There’s still some uncertainties as far as the 30 days goes (for reimbursement),” he said.
“My concern is that this project is tying up monies that we have on hand at the county level as we move forward.”
He also expressed concern that with the construction season approaching, delays could jeopardize the project.
Subsequent discussion of Neal’s request centered on several concerns among members, including whether or not it would be fair to the other PACRO communities, and would be consistent with the organization’s bylaws and past actions.
Some questioned whether or not more time could be given for consideration of the request and whether a special meeting could be called to consider it after more deliberation.
In summarizing the proposal and the organization’s current position, Eddie Jones, board chairman, noted “we’re sitting on a million-and-a-half dollars,” and he would be reluctant to deprive Marshall County of the opportunity to move its project forward.
Board member Betsy Flynn agreed and suggested the $100,000 allotment to each community.
“It’s January, and our counties need to be planning. We can go ahead and allocate $100,000 to each account that they can then apply for a grant from,” she said.
“I can’t think of any scenario where we need more than a half-million dollars in the bank. It’s always been our commitment that we are not here to accumulate funds. We’re here to use the funds for the counties.”
