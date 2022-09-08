MAYFIELD — The fine arts department of Graves County High School and the Independence Bank Performing Arts Center has announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The first performance with be “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.” The cast for the musical was announced last week with rehearsals beginning to prepare for the Nov. 18-19 performances. The GCHS symphony orchestra will accompany the musical theater cast.
Disney’s Descendants is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theater International. It is based on the popular Descendant movies featured on the Disney Channel. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost — home of the most infamous villains who ever lived — the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island … until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
The ever-popular Candy Cane Classic will return Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., featuring sounds of the holiday season. This concert will include performances from Graves County High School’s various bands, choirs, orchestras and drama.
Two concerts will take place in the spring semester of 2023. Sweetheart Serenade is scheduled for Feb. 17 and Curtain Call on April 29.
“They will be a collaboration between all the fine arts areas. During Sweetheart Serenade, we begin in the theater for the first half, then move everyone to the commons area, where the jazz band provides background music. We serve light refreshments and give everyone a chance to mingle,” said Casey Jones, director of the Independence Bank Performing Arts Center.
The arts center is located at the corner of Graves County High School, nearest the intersection of the Purchase Parkway and Kentucky Highway 121.
