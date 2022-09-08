Disney's Descendents

The cast of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” begin rehearsals for the upcoming performance in November.

 Photo provided

MAYFIELD — The fine arts department of Graves County High School and the Independence Bank Performing Arts Center has announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The first performance with be “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.” The cast for the musical was announced last week with rehearsals beginning to prepare for the Nov. 18-19 performances. The GCHS symphony orchestra will accompany the musical theater cast.

