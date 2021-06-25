The Paducah and Louisville Railway is among six railroad companies to receive grants to fund multi-model freight transportation improvements in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Jointly administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s division of planning and division of right of way and utilities, the $2.5 million Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement Program will fund 80% of the total project costs to maintain and improve public at-grade rail crossings in 10 Kentucky counties. The award recipients will provide a 20% local match.
“Quality transportation is more than safe roads and bridges. It includes safe railways, too,” Beshear said. “Freight transportation supports our thriving economy and this funding will support key rail improvements to keep our state moving.”
In addition to P&L Railway, grants were issued to Norfolk Southern, CSX, RJ Corman Railroad Group, Fredonia Valley Railroad, and Kentucky Railway Museum. The grants will fund 24 safety improvement projects, ranging from signal upgrades and new signage to removing obstructive vegetation to improve sight distance.
P&L Railway will receive a total of $520,689.48 for projects in three counties: McCracken, upgrade signals/lights, Ky. 284 (Bridge Street), $207,87.38; two full crossing renewals in Marshall County, Ky. 95 North Main Street, $124,584.84, and Ky. 1523 Industrial Parkway, $67,335.68; and Jefferson, full crossing renewal, Ralph Avenue, $121,681.58.
When selecting grant recipients, the cabinet examined factors such as crash history, traffic (vehicle, train, truck), physical condition, project cost and the federal railroad crossing score. One of the selected crossing reconstruction projects had average daily traffic counts as high as 9,066.
