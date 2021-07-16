The weather is more inviting to get into the sunshine, go for walks or maybe to the park to hit the trails or play fetch. And after a pandemic year, it is definitely time to get outdoors and socialize again.
For pet owners, however, they also have to consider the health of their pets as things return to a sense of normal.
With dogs and cats outside as the weather warms, pet owners need to be aware of flea and tick infections along with allergies, note two local veterinarians.
Dr. Karianne Chung with Bluegrass Animal Healthcare in Mayfield said it is important to have one’s pets on a preventative regimen. “We recommend being on monthly flea and tick preventatives just to try and keep them from getting any blood borne disease,” she said.
“Heartworm disease is big in this area, as well, through mosquito bites and you have to put your pet on a heartworm prevention every month to help them from getting the disease,” Chung added. Before putting them on a preventative, though, pets must have a heartworm test first.
Dr. Charles Badger with Mayfield Veterinary Clinic noted how allergies in pets run rampant and will increase in August and September when crabgrass emerges.
“Crabgrass seems to affect a lot of dogs and we see a lot of dogs in late August, early September with skin allergies,” he said. “Right now, if they have any type of skin problem, it’s going to be made worse when they’re out in the heat. We see ‘hot spots’ or moist dermatitis this time of year.
“Obviously, fleas and ticks are pretty bad now, but as we transition from warm to cold weather they intensify their breeding cycle and will be looking for a warm pet to get on as it gets cold outside,” Badger added.
Both vets said pet owners should be aware of outside temperatures and watch for signs of heat stroke with their animals. Chung said making sure there is available shade and water is important.
“If your dog goes out and exerts itself, if it doesn’t have water available or shelter from the sun, they’re at risk of developing heat stroke,” Badger noted. “A lot of time, people don’t realize a water bowl was dry or got knocked over, so we have to remember they’re depending on us to be watchful.”
Heat stroke signs to look for include an animal walking off balanced or stiff-legged and frequent heavy breathing since that is how they exchange heat.
He added that with the hot sun bearing down, it is important to be aware of the surface pet feet are exposed.
Another area to look for with dogs out in the wild are infections between their toes related to grass seed. Badger said as grass matures, he tends to see more and more dogs with pustules between their toes where weed seeds have settled and caused problems.
“The longer they’re in there, the bigger the problem,” he said. “It looks like little infections between the toes so you need to take them to the vet as soon as possible.”
With Mayfield Veterinary Clinic handling larger animals such as horses, Badger said fly bites can cause health issues for equines, especially around the eyes and infections there.
“The skin will have lots of welts where the fly has bitten and the skin swells up and you’ll have occasional eosinophilic granulomas,” which are large hard knots under the horse’s skin, he said.
With picnics and parties being more common in the summertime, Chung advised people to also be knowledgable on what pets can and cannot eat, such as grapes, onions and garlic that can be toxic to pets.
“You probably shouldn’t give pets a lot of human food,” she said, noting some foods can cause digestive issues, diarrhea, vomiting or more serious matters such as pancreatitis. Chung also said be aware of the number of treats given to a pet.
“Some people want to give a whole bowl of treats, but one or two is enough,” she added.
Also, Chung said owners should be aware of any indoor or outdoor plants that may be hazardous to animals, any pesticides or poisons put out for insects or vermin, or how long to keep pets away from areas that may have been treated for weeds before letting pets roll around in the grass.
Both also stressed getting a diagnosis and regular checkups from a veterinarian is paramount for the health and safety of one’s pet.
“ ‘Dr. Google’ is both a blessing and a curse,” Badger said. “Many times people are able to look up symptoms a pet is experiencing and treat them successfully. But there are times when you need to go to a veterinarian and don’t because you try what Dr. Google says. We recommend that a vet sees it as soon as possible.”
