Owners of Russell Electric, Poppies reflect on how far they've come

METROPOLIS, Ill.
Looking back on their years of experience in two very different career fields, Max Russell and David and Debbie Brannum have reached the same conclusion — they are blessed to be living their dreams.
Poppies Flowers & GiftsWhile they’ve been in the flower business for years, David and Debbie Brannum took a leap of faith in October when they opened Poppies Flowers & Gifts at 321 Ferry St., next door to Fat Edd’s.
In spite of COVID-19, that leap is paying dividends.
“The community has really embraced us, accepted us, and we’re very thankful and grateful for that,” David said.
The Brannums have done floral design for 15-plus years out of their home and a shop in Brookport. On Black Friday in November 2019, they began the venture of looking again at a business location — and then COVID hit. But once September 2020 rolled around, “we thought, ‘If we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna do it.’ And, we did it,” said David, who is the practice manager for Baptist Health Group in Metropolis.
Poppies Flowers & Gifts opened on Oct. 5.
“We have been really blessed,” David said. “The Lord blessed us with an opportunity to do this and we followed His guide, and here we are.”
For David, the venture into floral design began “years ago (when) a friend of mine had a small shop at her house in Paducah. I watched her and starting dabbling in it myself.” Now, while he looks at pictures for designs, “ideas just pop into my head. Actually, it’s hard doing the same thing twice. As you’re doing the second piece, you think, ‘Oh, this would look neat in here,’ so you add something different to it.”
Debbie also designs arrangements, but “he’s better at it than me,” she said. “If somebody comes in with an idea, we try our best to accommodate that.”
“It’s something we’ve always liked to do,” David said. “To me, it’s relaxing, a big stress reliever. I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces when we deliver something to them, and being able to help out families in need.”
While there are fresh flowers, silk flowers and petite bouquet options, Poppies is more that a florist. There are gifts, home decor, memory candles, homemade candies, gift baskets, lighted blocks and balloons. In addition, Debbie’s sister, Vickie Burnham, designs shirts and jewelry.
“We try to carry a little bit of everything for everyone and in all price ranges,” Debbie said. “We’re not here to fit in, we’re here to stand out. We like to do different things and be different.”
And that includes the name, which is for the flower David first gained an appreciation for when he saw that field in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I just like the flower,” he said. “I wanted something catchy and unique and related to flowers, so I thought, ‘Why not?’
“This is something we wanted to do for our grandkids — Mason, Teagan, Avery and Creighton — as well,” David continued. “Our granddaughter Avery loves beautiful things, flowers. I wanted to do something for her. She’s very creative.”
To 6-year-old Avery, “everything is beautiful to her — she sees the beautiful in people, her surroundings,” Debbie said. “She is very imaginative. She’s made arrangements in here herself for her mother and her dad. I’ll cut them for her and she’ll place them. She does good work to be 6 years old. (Almost 4-year-old grandson) Creighton, loves it, too; he’ll go around rearranging (the shop) and giving it his own little touch.”
And it’s those kinds of imaginations the Brannums want to stir. As the months get warmer, they plan to hold community workshops, where David hopes to encourage young people to pursue their dreams.
“This is a dream for us, and it came true,” he said. “I think if you dream and work hard enough, you can accomplish your goals.”
Russell Electric ContractingHearing his older brother talk about the environments, places he went and things he did through his job as an electrician inspired a young Max Russell to pursue the same career. He just never thought it would take him where he is today.
Russell has begun his fourth business and is making plans for the fifth to get underway next year.
“I’m with this with everything: If a person can think it, why can’t someone make it happen?” he said. “That right there alone got me interested (in being an electrician). I’ve always been infatuated with how things ran. I’m infatuated with new things. I want to know about it. I’ve had people come up with some crazy stuff for electrical systems for a house or motor control system. I say if you can think it, we can design and build it.”
After graduating from Massac County High School in 1991, “I could (have gone) to college, but I’m more of a hands-on person, and I knew if I got a good trade, I could always find a job somewhere, and it’d be a pretty decent job.”
That led Russell to the IBEW 702 apprenticeship program in West Frankfort in 1992. Through the 5-year course that required 5,000 classroom hours and 8,000 working hours, which were arranged by the apprenticeship director who transferred students to a new job each year, Russell worked at the Golconda Marina, with F.W. Electric, with Jim Walters II and on the Baymont Inn Hotel. After earning his certification, he ran a bunch of big jobs for companies, his last being the 2007 addition to Massac Memorial Hospital.
He decided it was time to go out on his own and opened Russell Electric Contracting, LLC, in January 2008. He added Russell Heating & Air, LLC, in 2015.
“It was tough because it was a business I was unfamiliar with, but I had so many people calling and saying I needed to get into heating & air; plus, it was good for competition,” Russell said, giving credit to his crew. “I have some smart people, great people.
“We service a lot of people. We cover a lot of territory. What I’ve found out about people is that people want a good price, a fair price, but they don’t like a lot of callbacks — fix it right the first time and be done. We’ve been able to maintain that.”
And that’s one of the reasons Russell was recognized in February by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs as one of eight Illinoisans for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities in the categories of Arts and Humanity; Service in Business; Community Service; Education; as an Elected Official; Labor; Service in Leadership; and Sports.
“We are proud to celebrate Black History Month and honor the unsung heroes doing impactful work quietly within their communities,” Frerichs said in a news release. “These leaders are creating jobs, educating our youth and breaking down barriers to lead to a more equitable Illinois. We must continue to uplift and support those working hard to make things better for all.”
Russell was one of three nominees for the Outstanding Service in Business category and was chosen by a selection committee for the recognition. Frerichs told Russell he learned of him while bike riding in Vienna. After a few conversations with Frerichs’ office, Russell said Frerichs called back and said, “I can’t pass you up on this one.”
Frerichs spoke with each recipient via Zoom and posted it at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents. “We’ve chosen you for the success you’ve had in business, but also because we want to hold up examples for others out there to see what is possible,” he told Russell during the Zoom interview.
Russell was shocked when he received the first call from Frerichs’ office, but even more shocked at the end of the month when he learned he was among those recognized for CEO Today Global Awards 2021. The international magazine yearly identifies and honors the most respected companies and their C-Level executives who lead the way on a global stage, choosing the very best of the best to reward and celebrate.
This one recognizes Russell’s most recent venture — CEO of Empire Property Development & Management, LLC. “That’s a whole new avenue that was thrown in my lap,” he said.
Russell operated his business for several years in a small building on Highway 45. Around six years ago, he began setting his sights on a spot in the Metropolis Industrial Park. Around the same time, he started doing wiring jobs on Empire buildings and started putting together demonstrations for contractors across the world on how to do it.
“When it came time to build this thing, (the) Empire (representative) asked what I was going to do. I was going to build a red steel building like everybody else,” Russell said. “He made a deal, and here we are.”
The Industrial Park location became a reality at the end of March 2020.
“It works out pretty good. Still have a lot of things to do in here, but for the most part, it’s come a long way,” Russell said, noting he can say that of his entire career.
His fourth business venture launched last week — insulated duck and deer blinds made of the Empire building material.
“I’ve had 10 calls today for that,” he said, shaking his head. “Those calls are opening up another avenue. I enjoy coming in contact with different people.”
And it’s the people, Russell acknowledges, who make his business possible.
“We try to provide a good service to people. We’re not always the cheapest, but you’re going to get a good, fair service when you deal with us,” he said. “I look back at where I started and I’ve come a long way; that’s the way you’ve got to look at things. … Wow, what a journey. … It’s been tough. We still have a long way to go. I have a lot of obstacles I need to overcome. There’s still a lot of things I still want to do with this. We’re growing. There’s new opportunities coming our way every day. It’s just a blessing from God. I don’t take anything for granted. As long was I have breath of air in me, that means I’m living and I’m gonna keep going through the ups and downs; I’m not going anywhere.”
