When you’re running a business that has been around for more than 100 years, you don’t want to be the one in charge when it closes down.
That is the situation that Paducah native Kenny Randle finds himself in. Having been the owner of Ross Meat Packing Co. for 32 years, he will be 80 years old in May, has an ailing wife to help care for, and his main worker has found another job after working at the company for 13 years.
“I’m not wanting to quit, really, but I will have to,” he said. “It’s just finally come down to that.”
Randle has been in contact with a number of people who are interested in buying the company, which began in 1913 and has always been at its location on Starr Hill Road in the Lone Oak area.
Much of the business is in slaughtering animals and providing cuts of meat. Randle said there is plenty of business for the company.
“We’re backed up on them all the way to Christmas,” he said. “That’s how much business you’ve got.
“I’m the last slaughterhouse in this area. Nobody else is doing any of that around here.”
“I started slaughtering at Jones Slaughterhouse in 1960, when I was 19 years old,” he said. “They started me delivering meat around town on a truck. Back then, there was a little grocery store on every corner.
“On the north side, I had 26 stops on my truck. The middle run had 16 stops on it; Southside had 28 stops. That’s how many little stores on the corners there were around here. Every neighborhood had a little grocery, and we delivered to all of them.”
Randle later asked to be moved from delivery to boning beef, an area that he learned quickly and excelled at. He moved to different areas in the business, learning every aspect of it.
He worked at a number of grocery stores as the meat manager, eventually coming back to where he started and buying Ross Meat Packing Co. in 1989. He has been with the business ever since.
“That was my dream, to own my own slaughterhouse, because I started in the slaughter business, you know,” Randle said. “For a while, I was the mobile butcher around here. I had a refrigerated truck, and I’d go to a farm, kill a beef cow and put it in there and bring it to my house.
“I had a shop at my house with freezers and coolers and I’d put them in there and cut them up. I processed deer at my house, too. I’d process usually about 200 or 300 deer at my house.”
Randle said the company started with the Ross family, who owned it from 1913 to 1978, when Harold Hammonds bought it and owned it until Randle bought it in 1989.
“I didn’t want to change the name because it’s been there all those years,” he said.
Randle said that acquiring his dream business worked out well for him.
“It’s been a good business to me,” he said. “I’ve not gotten rich with it, but I’ve made a living and put a little change in my pocket.
“I just couldn’t see myself doing anything else but this. When I was working out at Jones Packing Company, I was young, and one of them told me, ‘Boy, you’d better get out of here and get you a good job. If you stay here long enough to wear a pair of boots out, it’s going to get in your blood and you’ll never get out.’ I guess I wore a pair of boots out, and it got in my blood, I guess.”
Randle said after he retires, he has hot rod cars that he brings to shows and races.
“I’ve haven’t had a vacation in decades, to have a week off just to have a vacation,” he said. “I haven’t been off since back in the early ‘80s.
“But I can see me, if I had a vacation, about the second or third day, I’d be wanting to come back.”
It was not a loss of business but closer ties that are forcing Randle out of the business, as his wife, Marilyn, had two strokes two months ago and his main worker of 13 years, Donnie Sullinger, got another job. Randle said he did not fault him for getting the other job.
“That’s my two main reasons I’ve got to quit,” he said. “If those two things hadn’t happened, I’d still be here. I wouldn’t quit.
“I guess all of this is happening for a reason: for me to finally go home.”
The current plan for the business is to have it auctioned off by a Mayfield company on May 11, but there have been offers to buy it before that happens.
“They’re wanting to keep it going,” Randle said. “Everybody’s not wanting to see it shut down.
“Harold told me that it survived three wars and two fires, the Depression — and he said somebody’s always been here working. It got down to one man one time — during the Depression or something — but it never closed.”
After fulfilling his dream of owning his own slaughterhouse Randle said it would be difficult to let it go.
“I’m going to miss it, and I’m going to miss my customers — that’s who I’m going to miss,” he said. “I’ve got some nice people who come out here, and I’m going to miss them.”
