Barred owls are romancing nowadays, which explains some of that racket out there.
Appropriately for this time of year, couples of barred owls are tuning up to be each other’s valentines as the species’ annual mating season rolls around. Breeding actually begins next month, but right about now the big birds are demonstrating how sweet they are on their partners.
Our most common owls, plentiful and distributed in most places where there is a good selection of trees, barred owls are often called hoot owls because that describes an important part of their spoken language. They don’t talk to us, but they certainly hoot to address each other.
The most common call is the famous hoo-hoo hoo-hoo, hoo-hoo hoo-HOO-awawww. That’s the one that folklore tells us is asking the fowl question: “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?”
These owls vocalize this call and a variety of other howls, squalls and caterwauls throughout the year, but it gets special nowadays. February calls facilitate more intense flirting that strengthens bonds between established mating pairs and help the formation of new couplets between younger birds.
Again, barred owls are the most often seen and, especially, heard hereabouts. They are more plentiful than other species and they are encountered more in part because they aren’t especially spooky of people and sometime seem a little curious about us. And they are the most talkative of all our owl species.
This owl is our second largest after the great horned owl. The barred owl is typically 17-20 inches tall and, when spread out, has an impressive wingspan that can stretch 3.5 feet or more. Unlike the great horned owl with its demonic sort of pointed eat tufts, the barred owl has a round head, which leaves it looking less sinister.
The barred owl is mottled with streaks of deep brown and white. Its breast is white scaled while lower on its belly is a mix of dark and white vertical streaks. This owl’s eyes are dark brown, almost black, in contrast to the great horned one’s eyes of yellow. In this respect, the barred owl comes off looking more puppy dog-like and less like an emissary of evil.
Mature barred owls mate for life, but maw and paw hooter don’t spend every moment together through a good bit of the year. They hang out in the same territory, often in the same general area where each was hatched and raised, but they aren’t attached at the feathery hip.
The male and female in an established couple typically roost in different trees well apart during daylight hours. They usually are out of sight but within hailing/hooting distance. Then along about late afternoon, the male begins to vocalize, soon breaking into the “who-cooks-for-you” schtick.
The first caller’s mate soon responds and she moves toward him for a rendezvous near nightfall more often than not. When they get together there often is a rash of whooping and caterwauling that sounds pretty creepy until one realizes what creatures are making those sounds.
These owls aren’t sexually mature until age two, but new hooters into the dating game will approach the season of hearts and flowers much like established couples do. Males usually lead in making contact calls, hoping a young, ready-for-relationship female responds with hooting of her own. When two single birds can strike up a conversation, they may be drawn to each other by common needs, and love, owl-style, may then ensue.
When owls are coupled up at this time of year, the guys take the initiative to look like a good daddy. The male barred owl puts on a display by swaying side to side and raising his wings to half-staff. That must look sexy in the owl world.
If displays of affection work, food is even better. Courting owls will feed each other with little treats that they can catch. It’s like: Here, I’ve brought you a vole to swallow. Beyond that, loving couples will share the same branch and engage in mutual preening.
This leads to actual reproduction that may begin in March or later into spring and thereafter. Barred owls only produce a single brood averaging 2-3 owlets each year. But nature allows a long window of opportunity in case an early brood is lost to weather, predators or whatever, in which case they can re-nest.
Barred owls are devoted parents who spend more time with their youngsters than most wildlife and certainly most owls.
Mama owl lays eggs, as many as five, in a cavity of a large tree or on the former nest of a large predatory bird like a red-shouldered hawk or even a crow. She incubates the eggs for 28-33 days before the owlets hatch. A typical brood is two or three little downy fuzzballs.
Father owl hunts and brings food to his mate while she is incubating, and after eggs hatch, he works to bring home the bacon (or small mammals, snakes, lizards, crayfish, insects, etc.) for the whole family.
The owlets lose their down and look much like their elders by the time they fledge (learn to fly) at the age of about six weeks. However, the young hang around the nest site and receive care from their parents for about four months before they stray off to new territories to start individual lives.
And it all starts with some come-hither hooting around Valentine’s Day.
