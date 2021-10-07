Graves County Middle School is making use of a relatively new gadget to help quarantined students stay connected and engaged with the classroom.
Principal Jonathan Miller said they have used Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to buy five Owl Meeting Pros, a 360-degree camera that streams and records whoever is speaking, such as teachers. It also provides “multiple” viewpoints of the classroom so students can see what is going on.
Miller said the technology could “bridge the gap for kids that are out for any reason.”
“I think that digital instruction or platforms is going to be the way of the future,” Miller said. “I also think that anytime a kid is absent at all, whether it be for sickness or family emergency or anything, it could give them a live look into the teacher’s daily instruction.”
Adrienne Custer’s 8th grade language arts class was one of the first to test out the Owl Meeting. As a digital learning coach, she also works with other teachers to provide “high quality digital instruction.”
For the past few weeks, her attention has been focused on “learning the ins and outs’’ of the Owl Meeting Pro, which she described as “very easy to use,” and works well with Zoom.
“I just plug it into my computer, and open a Zoom meeting,” she said. “The Owl gives a little ‘hoot’ to let us know that it’s ready to go, and Zoom automatically recognizes it as the camera.”
The Owl’s recording feature allows her to post her instructions to the online classroom for students to view later if needed.
After Custer and another instructor tested it out for a few days, Miller said they moved forward with buying five of the Meeting Owl Pros for $1,000 each using the ESSER funds.
Custer’s students have been quite smitten with the Owl, and have already adjusted to its presence. Meanwhile, students at home have given “very positive feedback” and “appreciate being able to participate from home.”
“The students thought it was really cool when they saw it the first time, and they had a good time making faces and seeing themselves on the screen,” she said. “The kids are so adaptable, though, and within a day or so, it was just a part of what we do.”
She also said students are “working hard to adjust” to an ever changing learning environment.
Abbie Morris, the supervisor of secondary instruction for Graves County Schools, also weighed in on the Owl’s place in the school system.
“The district is always looking for ways to improve instruction,” she said. “We are constantly monitoring potential issues that could impact student achievement. The pandemic has created obvious issues, one of those being accessibility. The ease at which students and teachers can participate in remote learning has been something we have been working to improve since the start of COVID-19 in spring of 2020.”
Currently, the middle and high schools are the only two facilities in the district with Owls. However, Morris said there are plans to buy more for the elementary schools in the future.
