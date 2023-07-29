OWENSBORO – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 in Owensboro held a special recognition Thursday, inviting Korean War veterans and their family members to recognize the 70th anniversary of the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.
All veterans and family members of veterans who served in Korea were honored by a special LST-325 “thank you” medallion and neck ribbon, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps." According to a statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III from the U.S. Department of Defense, it was on July 27, 1953, that military leaders from the United States, North Korea and the People’s Republic of China signed the Korean Armistice Agreement to “insure a complete cessation of hostilities.”
Despite the truce, it wasn’t the official end of the war, according to James Goodall, who served during the Cold War era and Desert Storm as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army.
“Technically speaking, we’re still at war with Korea,” he said. “It’s just an armistice; not a peace agreement.
“We’re here to celebrate the people who served in the Korean War. (Some) of these guys were ex-military, … some of them were World War II veterans and called back up, and some of them were drafted.”
Lou Drawdy, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a master sergeant during the Korean and Vietnam wars, said the ceremony was important, as it recognized the 24 veterans’ names that are on the Korean War monument at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
“The big thing is (that) as long as a veteran’s name is called out, he’s never forgotten,” Drawdy said. “So every year, we will do that. We will not forget what they did for us.”
Goodall, whose family history of military service dates to 1775, currently has a grandchild stationed in Korea.
He described being part of the armed forces as a “band of brothers,” and it’s “our responsibility to remember what they did back then,” especially the younger generations.
“They don’t get history in schools like we got,” Goodall said. "... It’s our responsibility to pass it on to them, and hopefully they’ll pass it off to the next generation.”
“They need to study some of the reasons why this occurred,” Drawdy said, “and we have to remember the mistakes we made, so then in the future we don’t do it again.
“We don’t sacrifice our people just for any reason. We have to have a valid reason that the American people can stand behind.”
Goodall also feels recognizing veterans informs people about the true meaning of freedom.
“Since 1775 to (today), 1.8 million Americans have died for … freedom,” Goodall said. “Young people come up today (and talk about freedom), but they don’t know how they got it. They really don’t understand the price paid for it.
“We need to keep reminding them that it’s not free; there’s nothing free in this country. Somewhere you’re going to pay for it one way or another, so it’s important for them to understand that and respect what they did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.