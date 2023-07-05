Owensboro native to host new KET show

Kelsey Starks is the host and producer of the new KET half-hour talk show “Inside Louisville.”

 Photo courtesy of Kelsey Starks

OWENSBORO — On Sunday, Owensboro native Kelsey Starks can be seen as the host and producer of the new Kentucky Education Television show — “Inside Louisville” — which will debut at 11 a.m.

According to KET’s website, “Inside Louisville” is a weekly half-hour show that will feature conversations with Louisville’s “biggest newsmakers and personalities, celebrating the people, places and traditions that make the River City such a vibrant and diverse community,” while also featuring stories that “explore Kentucky’s largest city, showcasing its neighborhoods, nightlife and noteworthy attractions.”

