In 1992, Owensboro native Dave Snyder moved out to Hollywood to pursue a career in working as a makeup and special effects artist.
Now 30 years later, Snyder received his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination as part of the team for “Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)” at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his work on the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy.”
Snyder’s fascination with this creative endeavor started just before his teen years.
“When I was 12 years old, ‘Star Wars’ came out and that was like something no one had ever seen before,” he said. “The special effects and everything in that (were) so groundbreaking. And from there, I went through a period of trying to figure out if I wanted to do the type of special effects that makes spaceships fly or stop motion animation ....”
By the time the early 80s arrived, Snyder points out films like “Altered States,” “An American Werewolf in London” and “The Howling” got him even more intrigued.
“They had a type of makeup that was brand new. It changed on camera,” he said. “This was way before digital. There was no cheating — if it was on camera, somebody made it; and I found that incredibly fascinating.”
Snyder found work soon after moving out to California on the HBO anthology series “Tales from the Crypt” before moving onto a number of television shows and films including “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” the 2009 film “Star Trek,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
Though he’s been able to sustain a career with big name credits, Snyder said it wasn’t immediate.
He said he had a “safety net” when he moved out west as he knew some people that lived in the area that gave him a place to stay, but still knew that it was a “leap of faith” to try and make it being over 2,000 miles away from home.
“The biggest obstacle when you move from Owensboro to LA is, ‘Can I pay the rent next month?’ ” he said. “It’s just really, really expensive.”
And while he continues to enjoy the artistic side of what he does, Snyder cites his fiancé and fellow makeup artist Clare Mulroy who helps him keep going.
While working on “Pam & Tommy,” Snyder said he and the colleagues felt there was “certainly potential” for a nomination but mentioned that he wasn’t even awake when the news broke.
“My fiancé woke me up with the news (and) whispered in my ear, ‘Hey, you got nominated,’ ” Snyder said. “It was a pretty cool thing.”
Based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape,” the show chronicles the marriage between “Baywatch” star and actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer and co-founder Tommy Lee when the couple’s sex tape was stolen and made headlines after going public.
Led by a cast including Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman, the series premiered in February and has been nominated for a total of 10 Emmys.
“Everyone … brought their A-game to the table,” he said. “It was a big deal. You’re dealing with makeup on people that have to look like people from history (and) from reality. …We had a great team. The costumers were incredible, the makeup and hair team was incredible and the actors were awesome.
“It was a teamwork effort that really made it a special project to me.”
Snyder describes the work as a “character makeup show” that presents its own set of challenges and time to make sure that the cast looked authentic as possible on screen to portray the real-life people, such as Stan having 55 separate tattoos being applied every day.
“The sleeves down his arms are not one piece; they’re probably maybe 12 (to) 15 different pieces,” he said. “Every morning, you’re putting all these together like a giant puzzle.”
But the hard work has paid off when it comes to the public viewing it on screen.
“The biggest compliment you can ever get is when someone says, ‘I didn’t notice anything. I don’t know what you did’ because you don’t want it to stand out,” he said. “You want to create the character that’s represented in the script, but you don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, look at that. Tom Hanks has a big giant fake nose.’ You want it to be organic and integral to the whole process.”
With the ceremony taking place just weeks away, winning is not necessarily a priority for Snyder, but rather finding the experience something to celebrate.
“...A lot of the other nominees are mine and my fiancé’s friends; they’re like people we hang out with, people that we’ve worked with on different shows,” he said. “So it’s like whoever gets it, that’s great. The cool thing is it’s a really nice opportunity for all-expenses paid ‘let’s go to a party in Hollywood’ ….”
The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Microsoft Theater, with an edited presentation of the ceremony to be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10 on FXX.
