OWENSBORO — Towne Square Mall, which opened March 1, 1978, will close Sept. 5, after 45 years.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Enterprises, which owns the mall, said with just 10 stores remaining, it’s become too expensive to heat and cool all that space.
He said the owners had been holding on in anticipation of Churchill Downs opening its gaming facility in the former JCPenney space on the mall’s north end.
In March 2022, Churchill Downs Incorporated leased the 62,000-square-foot former JCPenney location for a proposed $20 million gaming facility.
But when the city and Churchill Downs failed to agree on smoking at the facility, the Louisville company pulled out of the deal and made plans for a $75-million facility outside the city.
Ray said plans call for the mall to reopen in the future as a combination retail, office, restaurant and warehouse facility.
“It’s time for an overall redevelopment,” he said.
Ray said the company’s vision is to have retail, restaurants and offices on the Frederica Street side of the mall. Planet Fitness is set to open soon in the former Burkes Outlet location on the Frederica side. But it will have an entrance from the parking lot.
The former Sears space on the south end has been rezoned for light industrial, and Ray said the owners plan to get the former Macy’s space rezoned that way as well.
Ray said the owners are considering using the back side of the mall for warehousing and small offices with shop space.
He said the owners would like to talk with the city about locating the senior citizens center in the mall.
Ray said it’s no longer cost-effective to keep the mall open for the few remaining stores.
“That’s certainly understandable,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “From what I understand there are a lot of malls in the country that are facing the same situation.”
He said, “As shopping habits change, like internet shopping as a result of the pandemic makes it difficult when you have so few tenants. I know the owners would love to fill it up and it would really help that area of our community.”
In 2019, James Gillaspie moved his Sports Country store from Madisonville to Towne Square Mall.
“It was like a bombshell,” he said of the announcement. “We have to be out by Sept. 5. I have to find 5,000 square feet and move everything in less than a month.”
He said, “I’ve promoted the mall and tried to get people to move there. But I think the Churchill Downs announcement was the final nail in the coffin. I blame part of that on the city. I’m very disappointed.”
When Towne Square Mall opened in 1978 it was billed as the “largest shopping center in the tri-state,” a 450,000 square-foot retail center with more than 50 stores under one roof at a cost of $20 million.
It projected to see $40 million in retail sales by 1980 and employ more than 900 people, making it the county’s third-largest employer. It included a book store, record store, bakery, banks, a cafeteria, a pharmacy, an ice cream store and an arcade.
Opening day saw Jaccard Jewelers, a high-end store; the first Bacon’s outside Louisville; Waldenbooks; Morrison’s Cafeteria; Osco Drugs; Woolsey’s Toys and a lot more stores that were new to the community.
And stores like Wax Works records, S.W. Anderson, JCPenney, Sears, Radio Shack and Moonlite added mall locations. Estimates said 75,000 to 100,000 regular shoppers attended the mall its first year.
Today, however, Ray said most of the traffic at the mall is walkers and people going to Bath and Body Works.
And Bath and Body Works is moving to Gateway Commons.
Ray said the owners are working hard to revitalize the building, and the concept of “Towne Square Center” is being considered.
Ray said Halloween Havoc will be opening soon on the south side of the main entrance, which also has a door from the parking lot.
“Redevelopment of the Towne Square Mall campus is an exciting opportunity for a mix of medical, retail, location-based entertainment and restaurants along the Frederica Street frontage, while utilizing the rest of the building and massive parking lots for alternate uses such as warehousing, distribution, recreation, senior/community center, education, light fabrication or industrial,” Ray said.
The property has more than 44 acres, nearly 27 acres of surface parking and over 357,000 square feet of leasable space.
“This center has unlimited potential,” Ray said.
“Consumers in our market still demand and frequent brick-and-mortar stores that offer multiple fulfillment options with companies that integrate their online and offline sales to cater to each customer,” Ray said. “Visiting a physical store provides an experience you simply cannot get online. Exceptional local service, being able to feel and touch the goods you are looking for and offering in-store discounts are among the many reasons brick-and-mortar are still thriving and we plan to continue to explore those opportunities at the Towne Square Mall campus. Although indoor malls are dying across the entire country, we have shown how brick-and-mortar can continue to thrive in our region.”
Ray added, “We have offered to work with each of our tenants to assist them in finding a new location or securing a place in our redevelopment.”
